The Indian Chieftain Elite Is Back With a Stunning New Paint Job

“The Chieftain Elite is painted and assembled entirely by hand,” said an Indian representative in an email to The Drive. “This limited-edition bagger features premium amenities for the rider looking for the best of the best.”



A few of these features include the Ride Command infotainment system which includes Bluetooth, navigation, and 200-watt premium audio, aluminum billet floorboards, genuine leather seats with attractive stitching, and a tinted, flare power windshield. Being a bagger, it also comes with hard saddlebags which are remote-locking.



The starting price is a little steep at $31,499, but what you’re getting is a premium, hand-built, hand-painted motorcycle with a marbling pattern unique to your bike and your bike alone. The Chieftain Elite is comfortable, powerful, generously appointed with modern tech, and it stands out from a mile away. What more could you want from an American bagger?