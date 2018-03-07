Indian Motorcycles Unveils Jack Daniel's Edition Scout Bobber

I could wax poetic about the whole experience from beginning to end in which I saw pallets engulfed in flames to make charcoal, watched bourbon get filtered through said charcoal to become Tennessee whiskey, and visited the safe that killed Jack Daniel, but we’d be here for a while. You probably want to hear about the bike.

This isn’t the first time the two iconic American brands have collaborated on a motorcycle. This is the third consecutive year there’s been a Jack Daniel’s Indian and the one that was selected this year for the Jack treatment was the Scout Bobber which came out last year. The two brands wanted it to be a more affordable offering than the previous projects to make it more accessible to the specific group of riders it’s been catered to: Firefighters and first responders.

The other two Jack bikes had pretty general Jack Daniel’s themes. Black and white paint jobs, “Old No. 7” logos, filigree, the works. This Scout Bobber has some of those elements, but this it is specifically themed off of the Jack Daniel’s Fire Brigade, which is a very real fire department of about 30 people just for the Jack Daniel’s distillery. When you’re dealing with that many dry ingredients in the Tennessee sun, a fire brigade is a necessity.

There’s a lot of pride in the Jack Daniel’s brand and just as much pride in the fire brigade associated with it. The brigade’s gorgeous Pierce fire truck is black and gold and so is this Indian Scout Bobber. This, along with the previous Jack bikes, was customized by Brian Klock, who did a tremendous job making it really stand out while carrying a measure of subtlety. Anyone who has seen an Indian Scout Bobber will know that this one is special, but it isn’t too in-your-face with the Jack Daniel’s Fire Brigade theme.