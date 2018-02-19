 Here's How the Dainese D-air Airbag System Works

At the IMS Chicago Motorcycle Show , I had a chance to speak with Dainese USA Marketing Manager Peter Bacon about this impressive safety tech and how it applies to the current product lineup.

The Dainese D-air airbag system has been in the works in one form or another since 2000. It’s safety technology that consists of wearable airbags that deploy in the event that a rider falls off the bike for extra protection reducing the chances of injury.

“D-air is a project that started at the MotoGP level,” said Bacon. “Like everything we do, it starts at the highest level in MotoGP. Whenever we make a new product for MotoGP, we try to translate that into everyday riding.”

We walked over to a full racing suit used in MotoGP that is available for any motorcycle racer to purchase. “The racing suit has been on the market since 2015,” said Bacon. “What we quickly realized was that this safety should be accessible for everyday riding. Now we have the first standalone D-air jacket.” What he means by “standalone” is that it can be worn on any bike and still work. With earlier versions of this technology, you needed the jacket to be tethered to your bike for the airbag system to work. With current D-air technology, the system operates without any physical connection to the motorcycle.

So how does it work? “How it understands if it’s going to go off is three gyroscopes and three accelerometers plus a GPS,” explained Bacon. “All of those talk to each other about 1,000 times per second. When they all trigger and find something wrong, that’s when it deploys.”

Full inflation takes about 45 milliseconds. That’s literally more than four times faster than the blink of an eye. “A question we get a lot is ‘is it going to go off in time?’ and the answer is always ‘yes.’”

“The GPS is how it understands that you’re actually moving,” said Bacon. The GPS measures your speed so if you just drop the jacket, it won’t deploy because it will know the jacket isn’t moving fast enough to be in a serious accident. “You have to be going about 30 mph for it to deploy.”