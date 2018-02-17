Suzuki Patents Suggest Semi-Automatic Hayabusa Transmission: Report

The Suzuki Hayabusa holds the distinction of being the last Japanese motorcycle to claim to be the fastest bike in the world. When it came out in 1999, it marked the end of a long-fought horsepower war between the big four Japanese bike brands (Honda, Kawasaki, and Yamaha being the other three). Threats of regulatory backlash led to a gentlemen's agreement between the brands to govern the top speeds of their motorcycles which has been found to be right around 300 kilometers per hour or approximately 186 miles per hour.

Because of that milestone, the Hayabusa is still revered as one of the fastest bikes around, which it still is. It’s been in its second generation since 2008 and it’s getting a little long in the tooth. Some newly filed patents by Suzuki which can be found on Justia Patents seem to suggest that some very modern technology is coming to the aging bike.