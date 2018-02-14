Yamaha is Bringing the FJR1300P Police Motorcycle to the U.S.

Yamaha calls the FJR1300P “the epitome of performance and reliability, wrapped in the features essential in the line of duty.” It’s based on the FJR1300 sport touring bike which blends performance and comfort like any good sport touring bike should. This platform works well as a police bike not only for its comfort but for its ease of handling when equipped with heavy equipment that a police bike requires.

It’s powered by a 1298cc, DOHC, 16-valve, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine linked to a six-speed manual transmission. It’s a shaft drive bike which ensures smooth power delivery and durability over a traditional chain setup. The suspension has a generous 5.3-inches of travel in front and 4.9-inches in back and it comes standard with ABS.