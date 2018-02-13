Here's Why the Kawasaki Z900RS Is a Little Pricey
Kawasaki's retro bike costs more than the Triumph Bonneville and Ducati Scrambler. Here's why.
When Kawasaki pulled the wraps off of the Z1-inspired Z900RS, it excited the hipster in all of us. Finally, an appropriately retro, middleweight bike from a Japanese brand. Personally, I thought it was going to be a budget-friendly alternative to offerings from premium European brands in this segment like Triumph and Ducati.
I thought the price would come in a little higher than the Z900 it’s based on which starts at $8,399. Then official pricing was announced and the Z900RS starts at $10,999 surprising many of us who wanted one. That’s a higher cost of entry than the Ducati Scrambler Icon ($9,195), Triumph Street Twin ($9,100) and even the Triumph Bonneville T100 ($10,400). What gives, Kawasaki?
I had a chance to speak with Kawasaki’s regional sales director for the east region John Rathyen at the IMS Chicago Motorcycle Show. Among the things we talked about, the Z900RS was one of the main topics of conversation.
Rathyen said that the Z900RS was a “very hot” seller, particularly in brown, since it's started hitting showrooms. He explained that once people sat on the bike and had a chance to ride it, they understood the price tag. I haven’t had a chance to ride one myself, but seeing these bikes up close in person made me understand the price tag much more. If you want to know what it’s like to ride, check out our full review.
But let’s get into the details of what justifies the premium price of the Z900RS. For starters, it’s a lot more than a restyled Z900. While it is based on the Z900 platform and shares an engine, the engine is tuned differently in the Z900RS making it better suited for smooth cruising at high rpm. The seat is nice and comfortable, again, for long-distance comfort. The exhaust pipes double wall construction for both improved performance and a more authentic vintage look. You’re also getting standard features on the Z900RS that you would normally have to pay extra for on a Z900, primarily ABS. These little details add up to a legitimately premium bike.
Kawasaki did an excellent job taking the Z900 platform and making a retro standard out of it. If you put a Z900 next to a Z900RS, you would never know they have anything in common or even that they’re from the same brand. It truly marries old-school flair with modern technology and engineering just as well as the premium brands, and that’s what you’re paying for. Whether or not it’s worth the extra cost over European competitors is up to you, but as soon as you throw a leg over a Z900RS, the price starts to make sense.
- RELATEDThe Kawasaki Z900RS Is Modern Performance and Tech, With Retro Styling—and Just Enough of EverythingKiller styling, great ergonomics, and plenty of power from a characterful engine—but does it really deserve the mantle of the legendary Z1?READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Confirmed for the U.S.With a starting price of $4,999, the Ninja 400 is shaping up to be one of the best values on two wheels.READ NOW
- RELATEDKawasaki Z900RS Cafe Adds Some Sporty Spice to the New Retro StandardThere are no differences in performance with the standard Z900RS, but the style upgrade is good enough for us.READ NOW
- RELATEDShapeshifting Kawasaki Concept J Resurfaces in Two New VideosCould three-wheeled motorcycles be the next big thing?READ NOW
- RELATEDKawasaki Unveils the Retro-Styled Z900RSThe retro/modern motorcycle craze shows no signs of slowing down and that's fine with us.READ NOW