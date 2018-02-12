Yamaha Introduces YZ65 Youth Motocross Bike

One motorsport with the most vibrant youth presence is motocross. It’s not hard to see why ripping around a dirt track on a motorcycle is popular with kids and a dirt bike is often their first exposure to any kind of motorcycling.

To meet young demand, Yamaha is introducing the all-new 2018 YZ65 youth motocross bike. “The YZ65 is designed to provide young riders with top-notch performance and reliability,” according to a press release. It features an all-new engine, chassis, suspension, and bodywork making it one competitive youth bike.

The Yamaha YZ65 is powered by a 64.8cc liquid-cooled, two-stroke engine. It has a case reed-valve intake and a mechanical Yamaha Power Valve system. Like any Yamaha motocross engine, it promises long-term reliability and durability while delivering strong performance.

The new chassis is both durable and lightweight with a steel frame, a removable aluminum subframe, and an aluminum swingarm. The bike accommodates a wide range of young riders with four-position adjustable handlebars and a flat seat. Aside from the obvious size difference, this youth bike looks an awful lot like the flagship YZ450F motocross bike that the pros use.

The 2018 Yamaha YZ65 will start showing up in dealers this April. For now, the only available color is Team Yamaha Blue. It has a starting MSRP of $4,599 and it will be eligible for this season’s Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Motocross National Championship.