Dainese and AGV Continue Partnership with Sky Racing Team VR46

Italian motorcycle gear brand Dainese and its subsidiary helmet brand AGV are entering their fifth consecutive year of partnership with the Sky Racing Team VR46 for the 2018 season. This team consists of four Italian riders competing in the Moto2 and Moto3 world championships. Those riders are Francesco Bagnaia, Luca Marini, Nicolò Bulega and Dennis Foggia.

These lucky riders will receive state-of-the-art protection from Dainese and AGV. That protection includes the AGV Pista GP R helmet which AGV claims is “the most protective helmet ever developed.” Among its unique features are a patented Visor Lock System, a Biplane spoiler for maximum aerodynamics, and an integrated hydration system.