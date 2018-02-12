Dainese and AGV Continue Partnership with Sky Racing Team VR46
This is the fifth consecutive year for the motorcycle racing partnership.
Italian motorcycle gear brand Dainese and its subsidiary helmet brand AGV are entering their fifth consecutive year of partnership with the Sky Racing Team VR46 for the 2018 season. This team consists of four Italian riders competing in the Moto2 and Moto3 world championships. Those riders are Francesco Bagnaia, Luca Marini, Nicolò Bulega and Dennis Foggia.
These lucky riders will receive state-of-the-art protection from Dainese and AGV. That protection includes the AGV Pista GP R helmet which AGV claims is “the most protective helmet ever developed.” Among its unique features are a patented Visor Lock System, a Biplane spoiler for maximum aerodynamics, and an integrated hydration system.
Protection from Dainese includes the D-air airbag system. If the D-air system decides to deploy based on its electronic platform and algorithm, it inflates airbags around the rider’s neck, shoulders, and collarbones. Collarbone injuries are very common in motorcycle racing because it doesn’t take much pressure to break them. The D-air system “ensures both maximum protection and comfort given that it molds to the body and shape of the rider,” according to Dainese.
“We are excited to share the news of Dainese and AGV as the official partner for Sky Racing Team VR46 for the 2018 motorcycle GP racing season,” said a Dainese representative in an email to The Drive. We have no doubt those four riders being protected by Dainese and AGV are excited about it as well.
- RELATEDValentino Rossi’s Pre-Season AGV Pista GP R Helmet Gets a Mexican MakeoverThe Italian racer loves the artistic expression and was inspired after a recent trip to Mexico.READ NOW
- RELATEDMotoGP Racers Make Impossible Saves and Avoid CrashingThese are the best saves from the 2017 MotoGP Season. Crashing sucks so when you can avoid it, you do, at any cost.READ NOW
- RELATEDWill Someone Buy Tom Cruise a Helmet Already?I'm sure he can afford basic motorcycle safety gear. I mean, he's got that Mission Impossible money.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Motorcycle Racer's Helmet Fly Off in Terrifying AccidentThis is a good reminder to make sure your safety gear fits properly.READ NOW
- RELATEDAprilia Racing Helped Make an Augmented Reality Helmet for MechanicsThe Daft Punk look may be coming to MotoGP pit lanes.READ NOW