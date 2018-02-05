Triumph Unveils New Speed Triple S and RS With Performance and Tech Improvements

The Speed Triple S and RS share a liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, 1050cc inline-three engine with 105 new engine components designed to boost performance, add lightness, and deliver smooth, linear power delivery. Horsepower is up 7 percent to 148-hp and torque is up 4 percent to 86 pound-feet. The new Triumphs dropped 7 pounds compared to the previous models. These numbers might sound small, but it’s an improvement of an already excellent motorcycle. More power and torque and less weight is always a good combination.

Triumph is touting a good new sound for these bikes which we’ve been able to hear in the promotional videos. These lovely sounds come out of a new freer-flowing exhaust system capped off with Arrow sports silencers that are standard on the RS. A faster spinning engine mated to performance exhaust makes for a sound that will make you never want to let off the throttle.