Harley-Davidson Would Like to Remind You its Bikes are Very Customizable
A new video makes a push to sell genuine Harley-Davidson parts and accessories.
“There are 8 billion people on Earth,” begins a new video on the Harley-Davidson YouTube channel, “blending in is not an option.” Then we see photo and video footage of men and women posing with the Harley-Davidson motorcycles that are truly theirs.
It’s a new push by Harley reminding existing riders and potential new customers of the many customization options for just about any Harley-Davidson motorcycle. When it zooms in on certain custom details, they’re always Harley branded modifications like optional saddlebags, seats, and engine covers.
It might just be a coincidence, but this video was released around the same time as an ugly financial report showing Harley-Davidson sales were down 6.7 percent worldwide and 8.5 percent in the U.S. in 2017. A reminder to current riders to do some shopping for custom accessories for their bikes could be an effort to bring in some more revenue where motorcycle sales are falling short.
Whatever the intent, it’s a cool 37-second video that shows riders with just as much character as their motorcycles. We see men and women of many different ages and backgrounds from a man wearing a tie to a young woman in a denim jacket to a guy wearing a leather vest and what appears to be a fox on his head. This continues the new “All For Freedom, Freedom For All,” campaign launched last year.
The description of the YouTube video reads, “Blending in is not an option. Separate yourself from the masses with Genuine Harley-Davidson Parts & Accessories.” So if you were thinking about going the aftermarket route, Harley is encouraging you to look at its own expansive catalog of parts and accessories.
