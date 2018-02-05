Harley-Davidson Would Like to Remind You its Bikes are Very Customizable

It might just be a coincidence, but this video was released around the same time as an ugly financial report showing Harley-Davidson sales were down 6.7 percent worldwide and 8.5 percent in the U.S. in 2017. A reminder to current riders to do some shopping for custom accessories for their bikes could be an effort to bring in some more revenue where motorcycle sales are falling short.

Whatever the intent, it’s a cool 37-second video that shows riders with just as much character as their motorcycles. We see men and women of many different ages and backgrounds from a man wearing a tie to a young woman in a denim jacket to a guy wearing a leather vest and what appears to be a fox on his head. This continues the new “All For Freedom, Freedom For All,” campaign launched last year.

The description of the YouTube video reads, “Blending in is not an option. Separate yourself from the masses with Genuine Harley-Davidson Parts & Accessories.” So if you were thinking about going the aftermarket route, Harley is encouraging you to look at its own expansive catalog of parts and accessories.