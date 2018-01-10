Tiger Project: A Motorcycle Tweak for Tall People

Adventure motorcycles make for excellent touring bikes, but they are designed to tackle off-road sections when the pavement ends. Depending on your physical stature, you may need to make ergonomic changes to the bike to better suit challenging terrain. One solution for tall riders is to get the handlebars up a little higher. Risers can encourage better riding posture when standing up on the foot pegs, alleviate back pain, and enable more leverage and control over the bike.

There are numerous handlebar riser options but one versatile option which utilizes the stock handlebar clamps are Rox Risers. Machined from aluminum, the Rox Risers are adjustable for rise and pull back depending on the riding style you engage in the most. Pull the controls back for a more relaxed riding position. Raise them up for more leverage and control when standing. Perfection.

For the Tiger Project, I opted for a set of two-inch Rox Risers so I would not have to worry about replacing all my stock clutch, brake, and electronics cables. I was confident that a two-inch rise would be more than adequate for my style of riding.