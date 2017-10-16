The Madboxer is a Subaru WRX Powered Motorcycle and We Love It

"I built it on a dare," remarks New Zealand builder and creator Marcel van Hooijdonk, "That and I always wanted to build a bike with a steering hub."

A machinist by trade, Hoojidonk is the mad-Kiwi who created a one-of-a-kind monster by fabricating a custom motorcycle around a Subaru WRX engine simply to putt around town. His madness (not really), lent to name of the machine: The Madboxer. We find it to be completely appropriate.

In order to proceed with the build, Hoojidonk needed to clear the design and technical specifics with The New Zealand regulatory commission that oversees and approves modified vehicles in the country. With CAD drawings in hand, he obtained permission. Though obtaining permission was one hurdle, creating the bike and it’s various components from the main chassis and center steer hub took a couple of revisions.