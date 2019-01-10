Best Snowmobile Boots: Our Top Picks for Winter Riding

The right boots are an important part of your snowmobile gear, meant to keep your feet protected. Enjoy a warm and comfortable ride with a pair of snowmobile boots rated to keep you going even in sub-zero temperatures. In this guide, we’ll take you through everything you need to know about the best snowmobile boots out there and how to find your perfect pair.

Best Snowmobile Boot Overall: Klim Adrenaline GTX Boot

Best High-End Snowmobile Boot: Klim Adrenaline Pro GTX BOA Hi-Vis Boot

Best Snowmobile Boot for the Money: Kamik Nationplus Boot

Best High Shaft Snowmobile Boot: Sorel Alpha Pac Extreme Snow Boot

Best Snowmobile Boot Honorable Mention: Baffin Men’s Wolf Snow Boot

Why Buy Snowmobile Boots?

Protect your feet. When you’re skipping across the frozen tundra, you want your feet to be protected from the ice and snow whipping up all around you. Snowmobile boots will keep your feet safe and warm while you’re out having a fun time on your snowmobile.

Prevent fatigue. In addition to protecting your feet, the rigid design of snowmobile boots helps to support your legs, which, in turn, prevents fatigue. This is especially important if you plan on riding long.

Decrease injury risk. Snowmobile riding is inherently dangerous. However, you can take steps to decrease your risk of injury. Investing in a quality pair of snowmobile boots will do a lot in keeping your feet and legs injury-free, especially when it comes to your ankles.



Look cool. Pun definitely intended. Modern snowmobiles are all about sleek angles, chrome accents, and overall aesthetics. If you want to look the part, you’ll fit right in with a pair of stylish snowmobile boots.

Top Snowmobile Boot Brands

Baffin

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Baffin has made it their mission to craft high-quality, winter-ready boots that will last for ages. Their boots are made to withstand the toughest cold weather out there. Some of their most popular products include the Wolf Snow Boot and the Snow Monster Insulated All-Weather Boot.

Klim

In 1999, Klim produced their first gear and went on to make a name for themselves. Currently headquartered in Rigby, Idaho, they continue to make heavy-duty winter gear that’s durable and well made. Their most popular boots include the Adrenaline GTX Snocross Boot and the Havoc GTX BOA Boot.

Kamik

Canadian-born Kamik has been in business since 1898 and is headquartered in Quebec. Years of expertise and high-quality materials make Kamik boots some of the best out there. Their top products include the Nationplus Boot and the Fargo Boot.

Snowmobile Boot Pricing

Under $100: You can expect boots around this price to be decent. They won’t have many of the fancy features that more expensive boots offer, such as removable insulation layers and full-on waterproof technology, but they should hold up.

$100-$200: In the mid-range, you can find warm, comfortable, and durable boots that will do their job well. The materials and craftsmanship will also be high quality, meaning the boots should last you a long time.

Over $200: At this price point, you will get the best materials and craftsmanship most manufacturers offer. The boots are usually waterproof, cold resistant, rigid yet comfortable, and overall well made. If you think you’ll be spending a lot of time snowmobiling, then they’ll be worth the investment.

Key Features to Look For

Protection

Most snowmobile boots have built-in protective elements. One of the most important features is the kickplate, which is typically located on the toe. Kickplates are thick, rubber pads that wrap from the sole up to cap the toe, protecting them from impact and making it possible to kick off the snow. If you’re an advanced rider, you’ll also want to look for ankle protector plates and impact plates in the boots.

Treads and Soles

You’ll want to look for a boot that has an aggressive tread pattern to handle the ice and snow in extreme winter weather conditions. The quality of the sole is especially important: make sure it looks and feels sturdy and is completely attached to the body of the boot. Also look for aggressive outer lugs—small, rubber protrusions around the edge of the boot that help gain traction on ice and snow.

Lacing

Snowmobile boots come with a number of different lacing styles. You’ll want something that is easy to use, so you don’t have to take off your gloves to make adjustments. Large laces, a simple lacing system like the BOA laces, or even a strap-style system will be the best picks.

Insulation

Warmth is one of the biggest factors when it comes to snowmobile boots. You’ll want a shoe that is well insulated, especially when the wind chill is high. We suggest a boot that has at least 600 grams of insulation. If your feet tend to get cold easily, you may want more insulation. Consider wearing heated socks to keep your feet as warm as possible.

Waterproofing

Contrary to popular belief, not all winter boots are waterproof. The snow and ice you can encounter while snowmobiling can get your gear wet. Make sure the boots you select are waterproof or repel water to some degree to keep yourself comfortable for an enjoyable ride.

Other Considerations When Buying Snowmobile Boots

Removable inner lining: This is a great feature that is often overlooked. If you get your boots wet or dirty, you’ll want to dry and clean them easily. A removable inner lining makes it easy to clean the inside of a boot, so you’ll be ready to go for the next ride.



Breathability: Make sure the boot you select is made from high-quality, breathable materials. This will help keep your feet dry all day long, which is important when you’re out in cold temps.



Shaft height: Snowmobile boots come in a couple of different styles. Some look like hiking boots, others are more like full-on winter boots with high shafts. A higher boot shaft will keep more of your ankle and calf warm and protected.

Best Snowmobile Boots Reviews & Recommendations 2019

