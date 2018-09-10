Pike's Peak Gear Review: Testing Product From Arai, Dainese, Pando Moto, Rev'It, and Velomacchi

Back in June, I had the chance to tag along with Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnockk for a whirlwind weekend of motorsports, culminating with the Italian brand's triumphant return to the Pike's Peak International Hill Climb. I met Chinnock at the Ducati North America headquarters in Cupertino, California, where we jumped on a pair of sport bikes—a Monster 1200 for me, a Panigale V4 for him—and blasted our way to Laguna Seca for practice and qualifying sessions for World Superbike. From there, we jumped on a plane to Colorado, picked up some Multistrada adventure-touring bikes, and rode through the night to Colorado Springs where, in the dead of morning after just a few hours sleep, we saddled up again and headed to the Pike's Peak starting line, 9,000 feet up America's Mountain.

Complicating matters from a logistical standpoint, I was piggybacking my trip with Chinnock directly onto the tail end of a trip to Southern California—meaning packing was going to be a bit of an issue. Motorcycle gear is by its protective nature bulky and inconvenient; trying to figure out kit that could accommodate disparate climates in different states on different bikes, from sweltering California heat to cold Colorado mountain mornings, was no small task. (Not to mention plane rides and restaurant dinners and just hanging out in the paddock.) And all of it had to fit either on my body or in my only luggage: a carry-on backpack I would also use while riding.

Luckily, I got my hands on some primo stuff, both new kit and old favorites. Here's the gear that passed a rigorous and fairly comprehensive three-day test.

JEANS: Pando Moto Karl Devil