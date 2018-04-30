The Norshire Portable Car Wash Kit Is One Oddly Cool Way to Clean Your Ride on the Go

I had to have it. Not just because of my intense curiosity about whether such a contraption could actually be any good, but because I sorta need one. I do a lot of automotive photography , and one of the persistent challenges involves sprucing up the car on location, particularly if a long drive to reach the spot has fouled up the exterior. Typically, a box full of microfiber cloths and a bottle of spray detailer does the trick, but if there’s actual grit, dirt, mud, etc., on the car, that’s not the best strategy for removing it. You mostly end up just rubbing the gunk around, grinding it into the car’s finish. You need water with some oomph behind it to get that stuff off.

With the device fully charged and the decently long and thin water hose attached, I fired it up and began cleaning up a test car. It delivers enough water pressure to blast most dirt off of a vehicle—the exception probably being dried, caked-on filth that sticks on after, say, a day of thrashing around in the mud. (Norshire does include a brush attachment, should you need to tackle that sort of challenge.) The literature says the pump will run for up to an hour on a single charge; I used it for a good 20 minutes of continuous spraying, and it showed no signs of slowing down, so I have no real reason to doubt. I didn’t try jump-starting a car with it, though, so we’ll have to take the company's word on that one.

The only hiccup came with Norshire’s supposed ability to operate with a regular water bottle (Evian, Poland Spring, etc.) attached to the top. The bottles I tried didn’t fit, since the receptacle was larger than the spout on the bottles themselves. It was a tragic disappointment, because it seemed like such a novel solution. I suspect the problem has to do with water bottles having different dimensions overseas, where this might have been designed. Fortunately, the kit comes with another hose you can screw into the water port and then just drop into a bucket to use as the water source. It's probably a better solution anyway, since swapping out tiny water bottles over and over again would get pretty tedious.

All in all, I found myself grudgingly impressed with the device, against all expectations and my deeply-ingrained hostility toward te category mostly filled with half-baked car-related gizmos. The company says the device will save you $500 a year in car washes, which seems dubious, because you presumably wouldn’t use it all the time—just when its inherent portability is the key benefit. That said, car owners who live in apartments might find this a godsend.