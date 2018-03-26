Owl Car Cam Review: The Dash Cam to Choose If You Give a Hoot About Filming Your Drive

If you’re not using a dashboard camera—a.k.a. a dash cam—you probably should be. Not merely because it will protect you from fraudulent insurance claims or help prove your innocence in a road collision—though it will indeed do those things. Nor should you just because a dash cam could capture vandalism or vehicular break-ins using onboard motion sensors; it’ll do those things, too. No, the real reason you should be using a dash cam is the lifelong potential for straight viral video gold. Think about it: Sometime in your driving life, something amazing, horrifying, hilarious, or disturbing is going to happen right in front of you, and you’re not going to be able to get your phone out fast enough. Maybe it’s a giant meteor crashing through the atmosphere, a Cars & Coffee burnout gone horribly wrong, or a naked spring-breaker surfing on the roof of a rented Ford Mustang. The world’s a strange place.

Which camera to get, however, presents a challenge. You can go basic and opt for the simplest and cheapest available for a couple hundred dollars, or go all-in on some multifunction marvel that costs half a grand or more—and I've tried examples both. But of the dozens of dash cams I’ve reviewed over the last five years, the $349 Owl Car Cam is the first that truly breaks new ground in an interesting way.