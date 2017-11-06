A Quick Guide to the Best Fall 2017 Motorcycle Riding Gear

For East Coasters like us, Fall is the best time of year to ride. Cooler, but not cold—usually a good 60 to 75 degrees. The landscapes are beautiful with colorful leaves. (Of course, those leaves mean you have to pay extra attention to the road, but really, it's a small price to pay.) No snow and not much rain. Perfect. As such, we've been riding as much as possible. Especially as temperatures drop, that means testing a bunch of new gear. Here's a quick overview of some of our favorite pieces of kit for the perfect riding season.

Shoei RF-SR

Shoei RF-SR ($399) The Shoei RF-SR is the latest addition to the company line-up. And while it is the least expensive of the Shoei full-face helmets, we found it to share the same craftsmanship as its predecessors, like the RF-1200: comfortable, quiet, good ventilation. I love this tangerine orange model; it has it has a ton of personality—a welcome change from all the black helmets we own—and is also the safer color option: orange makes you hard to miss, even in a car mirror.

NoManWalksAlone James Grose Cafe Racer

James Grose cafe racer jacket ($1,185) With a classic design, this James Grose cafe racer* maybe the ultimate grab-and-go leather jacket. The original English brand James Grose dates back decades, but was recently reborn under the eye of a Japanese motorcycling enthusiast, and every piece continues to be produced in England in a family-owned East London shop. This jacket is constructed of washed horse leather, for a super-soft feel, and is incredibly comfortable despite the slim fit. The thin lining is still warm enough for fall temperatures. Obviously this is a pricey buy, but it buys you superb craftsmanship and exceptional leather quality. This is a piece you own forever.

Rev'It Lombard 2 Jeans

Rev'It Lombard 2 jeans ($229.99) Building on a best-selling riding jean, the second version of the Rev'It Lombard is even better than its predecessor, with great fit and style, a double layer of PWR | shield for extra safety, and SEESMART™ CE-Level 1 protectors at the knee. The jeans are also triple-stitched from Cordura® denim and COOLMAX® for a durable and abrasion resistance fabric that manages to keep you cool—no small feat. Not to suggest these are as comfortable as your old, beat-up Levi's 501s: the Lombards are a little stiff—fine for a bike, but not my first choice for a full night on the town. (That could change after several more hard rides, though.)

Solo NYC Weekender Backpack Duffel

Solo NYC Weekender Backpack Duffel ($59.99) This Solo NYC backpack, is pure awesomeness. Stylish, comfortable, with incredibly clever storage solutions—and inexpensive, to boot. The bag has a back laptop pocket; a duffel enclosure for clothes; two miscellaneous side pockets, and shoe storage in the bottom. There are handles everywhere, making it easy to grab from all angles. It's not huge—it won't fit a helmet, for example—but it comfortably a laptop—power cable and mouse included—notebook, full set of workout clothes, running shoes, sweats and jump-rope. It's a work bag, a gym bag, and a good very comfortable riding backpack, all in one, for sixty bucks. (We told you it was awesome.)

Dainese MIG C2 gloves