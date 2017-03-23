Porsche-Only Auction To Feature Peter Gregg & Hurley Haywood Racing Suits

Also available; dealership signage, engines, road car and racing memorabilia, and twenty-six cars.

By Bradley Brownell
Auctions America will host an auction the weekend of March 31st in Fort Lauderdale, Florida that some of you Porsche fans may want to register for, as it will feature what is apparently the entire contents of the "JLG Autocrib" collection. Twenty-six Porsche and Porsche-replica cars are included in the sale, but really the memorabilia is the truly exciting part. Hundreds of items, from books, watches, and scale models to complete engines, carburetor sets, and vintage Porsche racing driver suits, this auction has something for every Porsche nut.

There are pieces of Porsche history ranging back to the 1950s, and some items from just a few years ago. In our opinion, however, the most prominent pieces of the collection are the Brumos Racing suits once worn by Peter Gregg and Hurley Haywood. Gregg, known to his competitors as "Peter Perfect" was among the greatest drivers to ever apply the throttle pedal in a Porsche, having won the Daytona 24 paired with Hurley, and on to win a total of six IMSA GTO championships. Hurley, likewise, was a consummate racer, having won the Daytona 24 an impressive five times and the 24 Hours of Le Mans thrice more. Having either of their racing suits in a Porsche collection would indicate the collector a true enthusiast. 

Here is a list of the cars available in this auction, in case you're looking for a new set of wheels.

Lot 201 - 1987 Porsche 924S

Lot 202 - 1986 Porsche 928S

Lot 203 - 1986 Porsche 944 Turbo 

Lot 204 - 1958 Porsche RSK Spyder Replica

Lot 205 - 1992 Porsche 968 Coupe

Lot 206 - 2000 Porsche Boxster

Lot 207 - 1980 Porsche 911 SC "Ruf Yellowbird Tribute"

Lot 208 - 1977 Porsche 911S Coupe

Lot 209 - 1983 Porsche 911 SC "959 Replica"

Lot 210 - 1987 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2

Lot 211 - 1969 Porsche 912 Coupe

Lot 212 - 1971 Porsche 911T "RSR Tribute"

Lot 213 - 1983 Porsche 911SC Cabriolet

Lot 214 - 1980 Porsche 911SC Coupe

Lot 215 - 1990 Porsche 911 Carrera 4

Lot 216 - 1968 Porsche 912 Soft Window Targa

Lot 217 - 1970 Porsche 914-4 1.7L

Lot 218 - 1966 Porsche 911

Lot 219 - 2003 Porsche 911 Turbo 

Lot 220 - 1960 Porsche 356B Coupe

Lot 221 - 1961 Porsche 356B Super Coupe

Lot 222 - 1973 Porsche 911T Targa

Lot 223 - 1988 Porsche 911 Turbo Slantnose Cabriolet

Lot 224 - 1958 Porsche 356A Coupe

Lot 225 - 1955 Porsche 356 Speedster

Lot 226 - 1965 Porsche 356SC Cabriolet

There are a whole lot of potential deals in this auction as it isn't widely known, even among members of the community. Check out the listings here, and get registered ASAP for what could be a great load of vintage Porsche goodies for relatively little cash outlay. That 1988 Turbo Slantnose Cab is one of just 112 produced in 1988. They aren't for sale every day, so grab this one while you can. And just look at all of those great low-mile well-cared-for examples of transaxle Porsches, which are hot properties right now. 

