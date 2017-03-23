Porsche-Only Auction To Feature Peter Gregg & Hurley Haywood Racing Suits

Auctions America will host an auction the weekend of March 31st in Fort Lauderdale, Florida that some of you Porsche fans may want to register for, as it will feature what is apparently the entire contents of the "JLG Autocrib" collection. Twenty-six Porsche and Porsche-replica cars are included in the sale, but really the memorabilia is the truly exciting part. Hundreds of items, from books, watches, and scale models to complete engines, carburetor sets, and vintage Porsche racing driver suits, this auction has something for every Porsche nut.

There are pieces of Porsche history ranging back to the 1950s, and some items from just a few years ago. In our opinion, however, the most prominent pieces of the collection are the Brumos Racing suits once worn by Peter Gregg and Hurley Haywood. Gregg, known to his competitors as "Peter Perfect" was among the greatest drivers to ever apply the throttle pedal in a Porsche, having won the Daytona 24 paired with Hurley, and on to win a total of six IMSA GTO championships. Hurley, likewise, was a consummate racer, having won the Daytona 24 an impressive five times and the 24 Hours of Le Mans thrice more. Having either of their racing suits in a Porsche collection would indicate the collector a true enthusiast.