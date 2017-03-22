Discussing The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid From The Geneva Show Floor
Hear what Porsche executives have to say about the new hyper-sedan.
In a video posted this morning to Porsche's own YouTube channel, Doctor Gernot
Dr. Gernot Dollner, Vice President Panamera Product Line:
"The New Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is really a performance car. From zero to one-hundred [km/h] in 3.4 seconds, that's a true sports car value. It's light, it's agile, it really feels like a compact sports car.
"With the Panamera, we introduced for the first time, two hybrid versions; The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, and the Turbo S E-Hybrid. The overall architecture is quite similar. Both versions use an 8-speed PDK gearbox and the same electric motor. The Turbo S E-Hybrid has a V8 twin turbo, whereas the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid has a six-cylinder
"We believe that hybridization is not only about fuel efficiency, but it's really the performance kit of the future."
Detlev Von Platen, President & CEO Porsche Cars North America:
"The fact that you have, for the very first time, the top of the motor range carrying hybrid technology is a very strong statement. We rolled this boost system from our 918 Spyder where basically you can use all of the power you have available in the car at once. And this car is a rocket. It's very impressive.
"We can see sustainability and performance, in this, works together. To make this statement here in Geneva was very important to us, and recognizing that this will also be
- RELATEDWhat Does The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Mean For The Future Of Porsche Performance?How long until everything they make is hybrid?READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Runs The New Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid At NardòPorsche drivers Lars Kern and Timo Bernhard are on hand to run the big power sedan through its pacesREAD NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Packs 680 Gas-Electric HorsepowerPorsche's push into the future means the top-rung Panamera is now a plug-in hybrid.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Debuts E-Hybrid Version Of The Panamera Turbo SThe New Hybrid Super Sedan Will Debut At Geneva Motor Show With 680 HorsepowerREAD NOW
- RELATEDMansory Panamera Adds GT3 RS Touches To Disturbing EffectIf you're looking for a strange carbon-fiber enhanced, motorsport-inspired luxury family sedan, maybe Mansory is for youREAD NOW