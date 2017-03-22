More Of The Greatest Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Action

Like watching a dog riding a skateboard, seeing sports cars running in rally events seems incongruous. You wonder who took the time to teach the dog how to ride a skateboard and why. You wonder who took the time to prepare a Porsche 911 GT3 as a rally car, and why. Well, the why is the easy part, at least in the case of the GT3. The FIA has a class in WRC specifically for sports and GT cars. Combine that with Porsche's lengthy and successful career in off-road and rally racing, and there are easily enough people in the world interested in competing in that class with a GT3. As it turns out, a car with the engine in the back is actually quite competent at traction-limited motorsport.

This video compilation of R-GT classed 911s from 19Bozzy92 is exactly what the doctor ordered for a mid-week pick-me-up. The high-rev exhaust note of these rallyist's rides is enough to make your troubles fade away, if only for a few minutes anyway. All of the cars in this video are based on the 997-generation GT3, and as such feature the old Mezger-based flat six engines. Those are essentially developmental descendants of engines Porsche has been racing since the early 1970s, making them well suited to the task of motorsport.