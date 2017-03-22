More Of The Greatest Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Action
WRC's R-GT class competition is hot, and the Porsches that race in the class are even hotter.
Like watching a dog riding a skateboard, seeing sports cars running in rally events seems incongruous. You wonder who took the time to teach the dog how to ride a skateboard and why. You wonder who took the time to prepare a Porsche 911 GT3 as a rally car, and why. Well, the why is the easy part, at least in the case of the GT3. The FIA has a class in WRC specifically for sports and GT cars. Combine that with Porsche's lengthy and successful career in off-road and rally racing, and there are easily enough people in the world interested in competing in that class with a GT3. As it turns out, a car with the engine in the back is actually quite competent at traction-limited motorsport.
This video compilation of R-GT classed 911s from 19Bozzy92 is exactly what the doctor ordered for a mid-week pick-me-up. The high-rev exhaust note of these
If you can make it through this video without wanting to file your own Porsche-based entry to the Monte Carlo rally in 2018, perhaps you should get your brain checked out. This has got to be one of the most exhilarating
- RELATEDWatch Kris Meeke's WRC Rally Car Fly Off-Course Into a Parking Lot…and Still WinNavigating through a packed parking lot while attempt to win a stage rally is not ideal.READ NOW
- RELATEDWRC Rally Cars Are Too Damn Fast, FIA SaysFIA officials are considering modifying rules so that average speeds are limited to 80 miles per hour.READ NOW
- RELATEDVintage Porsche Rally Sounds Are The Greatest SoundsWhen you race in a tarmac rally with a vintage RSR-style long-hood, you win at life.READ NOW
- RELATEDLet These Porsche Rally Cars Make You SmileWatch out, Impreza. Stand back, Evo.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a BMW i3 Drift Around a Rally StageWith Finnish rally legend Rauno Aaltonen behind the wheel, anything is possible.READ NOW