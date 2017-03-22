Here Are The Five Wildest Creations Of Porsche's Exclusive Department
Porsche Exclusive has built some seriously cool 911s.
The Porsche Exclusive department has built some really wild machines over the years, usually one-offs for wealthy customers, but when they dig in to do a short production run, they build some really awesome cars. These are the five greatest Porsche Exclusive production cars, as determined by Porsche.
#5 - 2012 Porsche 911 Club Coupe
The Club Coupe was a 60th anniversary present for all of the different Porsche owners clubs out there, with 13 total made, one for each club. Produced in Brewster Green over espresso brown interior, the Club Coupe came standard with a 30 horsepower boosting Powerkit,
#4 - 2011 Porsche 911 Speedster
Only 356 examples of this 911 Speedster were built, a relatively high number for Porsche Exclusive. It was quite expensive when new, in fact, you could have had a GT3 RS AND a Boxster Spyder for the same money, but then it wouldn't have been 'Exclusive'. The same 400 horsepower engine powered this as was found in the Club Coupe and the
#3 - 2010 Porsche 911 Sport Classic
With 250 Sport Classic 911s built, this was another unique production unit from Porsche Exclusive. All cars were released in
#2 - 1992 Porsche 911 Turbo S
Just 86 of these lightweight 911 Turbos were built, and these days they are valued up around the million dollar mark. Based on the 964 Turbos that competed in the IMSA Supercars racing series, these cars featured a power bump (to 381 horsepower from the standard Turbo's 320), deletion of power windows, power locks, air conditioning, and power seats to save weight, and lightweight fiberglass front lid, doors, and rear spoiler. This might be the most hardcore model ever made by the exclusive department. Well, possibly until next year.
#1 - Unknown?
Porsche Exclusive sort of showed off a new model that they'll be releasing later this year. We're not yet sure what it is, as it was shown
