Porsche Adds 30 HP Powerkit To 911, Range Of New Colors
Powerkit pumps up Carrera S models, and Porsche's paint department diversifies their offerings.
Powerkit adds more boost
If you've recently placed an order for a Porsche 911 Carrera S, Carrera 4S, or Targa 4S model, you might want to call your dealer to amend your order sheet, because Porsche just announced a new Powerkit option. Administered by Porsche Exclusive, the kit offers an increase in power of 30 horsepower over the standard 420, bringing your S up to GTS power spec. With a set of larger turbochargers, and some intake modifications, the kit gives your S a bit of extra kick, not that it really needed it, but
When equipped, the
New splash of paint colors
Porsche has always had the best paint colors, even all the way back to the 1960s they've offered a veritable rainbow of exterior shades. Starting now, Porsche is adding a few new colors to their optional palette, as well as a few other color options for your trim and interior fabrics. Sadly we don't yet get to see any photographs of these new colors, but you can ask your dealer when they'll be getting the new paint and fabric swatches.
One such new color is called
