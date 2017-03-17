Porsche's Sebring Qualifying Report
The Best Of The Porsches Will Start From The Second Row Of GTLM
Porsche is looking to continue their good fortune with a quality race result in Saturday's Sebring 12 hour race, following on from their podium position at the Daytona 24 back in January. Their new-for-2017 mid-engine 911 RSR has proven it has the guts to run up at the front for long periods of time, and it was certainly still scrapping for the lead at the end of 24 hours. The Sebring course is a completely different animal and really rewards a well-built car. The ex-military airfield is one of the bumpiest and demanding circuits in the
Qualifying results for such a long endurance race are generally not as important as they would be at a shorter sprint race, but it does allow teams to compare their lap times to the competition at-speed for the first time during the week. Single-lap pace has been a key point of Ford's GT program, so it is no surprise that they've locked out the front row in qualifying. In third place is the first of the Chevrolet Corvettes. Starting fourth is Porsche's #912 RSR. No manufacturer has scored more wins, either in-class or
Friday's qualifying session was bright and sun-shiny at the central Florida circuit. Kévin Estre posted the fourth quickest time in his 911
In the GTD category, Porsche GT3 Rs qualified twelfth, thirteenth, and nineteenth. As mentioned before, this is a very long race, and there is plenty of opportunity for these cars (including the Daytona 24-winning entry) to haul themselves up to the front.
Marco
“Sebring is always a challenge. It’s very difficult to turn really quick laps here with a new car. Dirk and Kevin did a super job and our expectations have been fully met. A very positive development was that Dirk drove his fastest lap at the end of the qualifying session on worn tires. We’re looking forward to Saturday and we’ll be attacking hard.”
Kévin Estre, driver, 911 RSR #912:
“The second grid row is good for us. We can be pleased with this. Our 911 RSR was well balanced and fast. In the first
Dirk Werner, driver, 911 RSR #911:
“I haven’t driven a qualifying session in a Porsche for a long time. Compared to free practice, the track had changed noticeably and was somewhat more difficult to drive on. I didn’t really get a perfect lap in,
Qualifying results
GTLM class
1. Westbrook/Briscoe/Dixon (GB/USA/NZL), Ford GT, 1:55.939 minutes
2. Hand/Müller/Bourdais (USA/D/F), Ford GT, + 0.236 seconds
3. Gavin/Milner/Fässler (GB/USA/CH), Corvette, + 0.313
4. Estre/Vanthoor/Lietz (F/B/A), Porsche 911 RSR, + 0.380
5. Garcia/Magnussen/Rockenfeller (E/DK/D), Corvette, + 0.429
6. Pla/Mücke/Johnson (F/D/USA), Ford GT, + 0.502
7. Pilet/Werner/Makowiecki (F/D/F), Porsche 911 RSR, + 0.548
8. Edwards/Tomczyk/Catsburg (USA/D/NL), BMW M6, 0.678
9. Auberlen/Hand/Bourdais (USA/USA/F), BMW M6, 0.721
10. Fisichella/Calado/Vilander (I/I/SF), Ferrari 488, + 1.536
GTD class
1. Vautier/Habul/Said (F/USA/USA), Mercedes AMG, 1:59.738 minutes
2. De Phillippi/Mies/Gounon (USA/D/F), Audi R8, + 0,752 seconds
3. Lewis/Mul/Sandberg (USA/NL/USA), Lamborghini, + 1.229
12. De Quesada/Morad/Pumpelly/Christensen (USA/CAN/USA/DK), Porsche 911 GT3 R, + 2.014
13. Bergmeister/Lindsey/McMurry (D/USA/USA), Porsche 911 GT3 R, + 2.228
19. Bennett/Braun/Jonsson (USA/USA/S), Porsche 911 GT3 R, + 3.934
- RELATEDPorsche Makes Good On Daytona 24 PromisesWith a GTD class win for the Allegra Motorsports GT3R and a GTLM podium for the mid-engine 911 RSR, Porsche must be pleasedREAD NOW
- RELATEDNew Porsche 911 RSR Image Reveals Engine Placement, Devastates Non-BelieversThis is what haunts the 911's engine bay.READ NOW
- RELATEDTake a Walk Around Porsche's Mid-Engine 911 RSR With Factory Driver Kevin EstreThe Daytona 24 hour race is just a week away—and here is Porsche's new contender.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Shows Their Daytona 24 Experience From Three Different PerspectivesHow The Race Was Run From The Perspective Of The Team, The Car, And CJ WilsonREAD NOW
- RELATED2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona Was Soggy and SatisfyingRain on the Rolex 24 didn't stop Wayne Taylor Racing's Cadillac from winning overall.READ NOW