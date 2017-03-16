This 700+ Horsepower PP-Performance Tuned 991 Turbo Runs 9s

Sure, a 991 Turbo is pretty darn quick from the factory, with 520 horsepower and a zero to sixty time in the mid-3s. Most people would be perfectly happy with that. Fortunately for the ones that aren't, PP Performance will provide a full line of performance enhancing parts and a tune to make it all work harmoniously. The car in this video is allegedly supplied with a "Stage 2" tune, which includes high flow intercoolers, larger turbos, 'racing' air filters, a catalyst delete, and a larger diameter exhaust. They claim on their website that the parts all total up to a whopping 735 horsepower and over 650 lb-ft of torque.

That kit doesn't come cheap, however, as they'll charge you 23,195 Euro for the privilege. Plus installation costs, you're looking a quite a costly way to make 735 horsepower. Then again, it's always impressive when a car that looks basically stock on the outside can run under ten seconds in the quarter mile. Some grippy sticky tires like the ones on this car likely help with that acceleration number, contributing to launch g-forces. PP Performance claims their stage 2 tuned 991 Turbo cuts a 0-60 in just 2.5 seconds. Porsche has always been conservative in their quoted acceleration times, listing the 991 Turbo at 3.4 seconds, but 2.5 seconds is nuts!

We really love Porsche's intensely fast 991 Turbo, and this performance modified version might be enough to convince us that there's room to improve an already near-perfect car. The 911 Turbo has, especially in the 991 era, become a wickedly quick and mind-numbingly fast Grand Touring car that doesn't really give up any on-track performance in exchange for further comfort. With even more power, and stickier quasi-race tires, it's even more appealing to our eyes.