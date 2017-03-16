This 700+ Horsepower PP-Performance Tuned 991 Turbo Runs 9s
This Turbo Has Picked Up Over 200 Horsepower From Stock, And Is Over A Second Quicker In The Quarter Than Porsche's Turbo S
Sure, a 991 Turbo is pretty darn quick from the factory, with 520 horsepower and a zero to sixty time in the mid-3s. Most people would be perfectly happy with that. Fortunately for the ones that aren't,
That kit doesn't come cheap, however, as they'll charge you 23,195 Euro for the privilege. Plus installation costs, you're looking a quite a costly way to make 735 horsepower. Then again, it's always impressive when a car that looks basically stock on the outside can run under ten seconds in the quarter mile. Some grippy sticky tires like the ones on this car likely help with that acceleration number, contributing to launch g-forces.
We really love Porsche's intensely fast 991 Turbo, and this performance modified version might be enough to convince us that there's room to improve an already near-perfect car. The 911 Turbo has, especially in the 991 era, become a wickedly quick and mind-numbingly fast Grand Touring car that doesn't really give up any on-track performance in exchange for further comfort. With even more power, and stickier quasi-race tires, it's even more appealing to our eyes.
