Canepa Show Off In-Progress Restoration Of Porsche 917/30 #003
After A Full Engine Rebuild And A Bare-Frame Restoration, It's All Coming Back Together
It doesn't seem like it was all that long ago, but Canepa showed this Porsche Can-Am monster in the Chopard tent during Rennsport Reunion V back in 2015. Well over a year ago. Back then the car looked to be in pretty good shape, but it was decided that the car deserved a full nut and bolt restoration, and the preparation began shortly thereafter. We've been to Canepa's shop a few times in the ensuing 18 months or so and have documented a bit of that progress that was made ourselves.
Obviously, Canepa
Below we've included a few of our own snaps of the car and the restoration as we saw it. During the nice weather months, Canepa hosts an open-house event on the second Saturday of each month. Those events are worth attending simply to see this beast getting the restoration it deserves, but then you throw in the museum upstairs and all of the other projects this shop is working on at any given moment, and it is practically compulsory to attend. Hopefully, the finished product will be hauled out to a vintage racing event every now and again. We'd hate to see a piece of history like Porsche's exciting turbocharged flat twelve get packed away into a museum somewhere. It deserves to get out and run.
- RELATEDPure 917 Audio, Ride Along Inside Bruce Canepa’s Gulf 917!A recent episode of the Marshall Pruett podcast is set entirely inside Bruce Canepa's Daytona-winning 917K, as he laps Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. Crank it up!READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche’s First 917 Can-Am Spyder To Sell For Up To $6 MillionTake a moment to drool over one of the most important race cars ever made.READ NOW
- RELATEDCar Porn: Porsche 917 GulfGetting up close and personal with the sexiest cars on the internet.READ NOW
- RELATEDWe Talked to Project 917, the Team Revamping the Porsche 917Building a modern-day track version of the famed Porsche race car is just the beginning for this U.K.-based crew.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere Are Porsche's Favorite Concept VehiclesPorsche's Design Gurus, Peter Varga And Ivo Van Hulten, Walk Us Through Their Five Most Unique ConceptsREAD NOW