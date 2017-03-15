Inspecting The Paint Of A Freshly Delivered Porsche GT3 RS 

Porsche wraps all of their fresh deliveries in these white sheets, covering the wheels and every square millimeter of paint. This is intended to keep the paint from getting scratches and dents on the journey overseas, but underneath the cover is actually forming its own paint imperfections that need to be dealt with upon arrival. In this video, Larry walks through the process of inspecting brand new paint with this gorgeous UltraViolet Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Once the imperfections have been identified, then you can take the steps needed to correct that paint to it can truly be considered presentable.

I have a confession to make. I have not washed any of my cars since August of last year. My Porsches are filthy, and I almost think I enjoy them better that way. I can go for a drive without worrying about kicking up dirt. Living up in the high desert of Nevada, paint isn't really going to stay nice for very long, and after decades of hot sun baking the coatings, it's all but roached . The paint is poor enough on my cars that even a perfectionist like Larry couldn't get it to buff out to a nice sheen. I wish that I could have his attention to detail, and that my cars had paint half as well cared for as his.

If you needed any kind of confirmation that Larry knows what he's doing when it comes to detailing, just watch this video. A perfectly applied paint job from Porsche isn't good enough for him, as it has swirls, high-point scrapes, and holograms in the surfaces caused by the transportation process. On this nice new 991, Larry can show you places where the paint will buff out to an even nicer shine than it already has. This car has never been driven, and it's already imperfect. If you've ever wanted to learn about the intricacies of detail, just watch this.