Can People Please, Please, Stop Hitting My Porsche?
It's starting to get annoying.
If it weren't for poor luck, it's unlikely I'd have any luck at all. In the seven
The first two times I was hit
The damage this time a bit more lasting. It took me a second to figure out what had happened. My initial thought was that my foot had slipped off the clutch or that the clutch assembly itself had exploded and lurched the car forward in the queue. When I figured out that the car's engine was still running and my left foot was still firmly on the clutch pedal, my mind scrambled for an explanation. When I looked in the rearview I saw only the grille of the large van and suddenly it clicked. I confirmed with my passenger that he was alright, I checked myself to make sure I was okay (we were both okay), and then I shut the car down and got out to survey the damage.
Upon removing my large frame from the low-mounted high-bolstered
At first
I realize that my 912E is hardly a showroom queen. It's rough around the edges, the paint is barely holding on, and it's consistently dirtier than a sink full of dishes. I truly, madly, deeply love this car, usually because of its flaws. I'm not really mad that my car was hit. I'm more mad about the anecdotal evidence of driver negligence piling up against humans. Three times I've been rear-ended by inattentive drivers with cell phones in hand. My rear bumper could have just as easily have been a pedestrian's hip or a cyclist's knee cap. The chromed bumper of a 15-passenger van hurts a lot at 5 miles per hour when it's hitting flesh.
Now, I'm far from a perfect human being, and I'd be lying if I said I'd never used my phone while driving, but I'm reforming myself. A couple of months ago I installed an auxiliary cable and a lightning cable hookup in the glove box of my Porsche so that the phone stays locked away in that little box while the key is in the ignition. Key up a playlist or a podcast that is long enough to make it to my destination and pop the directions into Waze, and I should arrive safely to my destination entertained and with a charged phone. Maybe you should try to make a similar effort. Instead of a Porsche rear bumper, your next time checking Facebook messenger at a stop light could seriously injure someone, or worse. You don't want to live with that.
Driving is a privilege that is viewed as a right. If you don't feel like paying attention at the wheel of your 5000
