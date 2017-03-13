Jay Leno Loves Driving The LuftAuto 911 Off Road
Jay Talks LuftAuto with Porsche's Pat Long and car owner Eli Kogan
In the spring of 2016, Porsche factory racing driver Pat Long worked with myriad parts suppliers and local shops to create something they could auction off for charity during the third annual Luftgekuhlt
In this week's Jay Leno's Garage episode, below, Pat Long himself is in the garage to give Jay the rundown on how and why this car was built, and what went into it. The proceeds of the sale were destined for pancreatic cancer research, and the auction ended up driving bidding far higher than anyone expected. Ultimately it was Eli and his family who purchased the car for $275,000. It was for a good cause, and in the
Jay then takes the car next door where they can get it up on a lift to check out the underside of the chassis, where the magic is made. After the discussions are over, Eli rides shotgun as Jay gives his lovely 911 Carrera
- RELATEDPat Long Scores World Challenge Season Opening St. Pete Weekend WinWith Udell and Calvert scoring double class victories, Porsche takes home five gold trophiesREAD NOW
- RELATEDWright Motorsports Retains Long And Schein, Add Bergmeister And Heylen For PWC AssaultFor the first time in years, Pat Long and Jorg Bergmeister will share a car againREAD NOW
- RELATED20 Photographic Highlights of the Luftgekuhlt Porsche Show450 perfect vintage Porsches, and not a water pump on the lot.READ NOW
- RELATEDLeh Keen Delivers Your Christmas Tree Atop A Safari 911Santa traded in his sleigh for an off-road 911. Ho Ho Ho, here's your tree. BRAAAAP!READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Porsche Safari 911 Is Filthy FunNothing makes a fat man smile like off-roading in Leh Keen's rally-ready 911.READ NOW