Throwback: How Much Does Chris Harris Love Porsches?

The new season of Top Gear starts this weekend, so what better excuse to relive some of the new host's best Porsche moments?

By Bradley Brownell
Drive/YouTube

We've enjoyed watching Harris and his manic automotive antics from the very beginning. We were first introduced to his work with Evo Magazine, then on to the Pistonheads site, loved his work at /Drive on YouTube for obvious reasons, and now as one of the three main hosts of the internationally revered BBC program, Top Gear. Every time he gets in a car, no matter what it is, he finds something compelling to do with it. He's going sideways more often than not, and we've hardly ever seen him in a car without a giant maniacal smile plastered across his mug. The dude just loves driving. But does he love driving Porsches more than anything else? 

Delving back into the video archives of the good old YouTube machine, we found the five very best Chris Harris Porsche moments. It's still Thursday, so why not have a #TBT post? They're all the rage these days?

#5 - Driving aircooled 911s on an ice lake in Sweden.

"I think it's fair to say that, for me, if I had one last drive left, I'd come to Sweden, and I'd drive one of these on ice." - Chris Harris 

#4 - One last fall drive for the GT3 RS 4.0 before it goes into storage. 

"Beyond all of the winning 'Car of the Year' and the fact that it is something quite special on paper, when you're in it, it just makes you want to have fun." - Chris Harris

#3 - Flogging a Porsche 918 Spyder on track.

"If this isn't fast enough for you, then you're a proper hedonist, because it's pretty bloody terrifying for me." - Chris Harris

#2 - Taking a Singer to the top. 

"It's glorious." - Chris Harris

#1 - Turning a wheel in a Le Mans winning Porsche 962

"It's hard to know where to start with just how special this car is." - Chris Harris

On this week's episode of Top Gear, Harris takes a Ferrari LaFerrari FXXK for a few laps at Daytona International Speedway. It's safe to say that this level of automotive enthusiasm is alive and well in @harrismonkey. If the Top Gear boys get any cool Porsches this season, and we suspect they might, its fair to assume Harris will be begging for the keys. 

MORE TO READ