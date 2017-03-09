Porsche Design's Book One Is Part Tablet, Part Laptop, All Gorgeous

Porsche Design is known for clean and attractive, visually appealing products, and this new "Book One" two-in-one laptop is no different. Not only does this new piece compete directly with known quantities like Microsoft's Surface Book on functionality, but it attempts to beat them at their own game by adding beautiful simplistic aesthetics to the mix. Not only is this one of the thinnest two-in-ones on the market, but it has the Intel i7/16GB RAM/SSD Hard Drive that business demands. The Book One contains more computing power than the thirty-pound desktop tower that I'm using to write this.

With sharp edges and clearly defined lines, it's obvious that this computer was designed by a German with a straight-edge. The chassis is crafted of brushed and anodized pure silver aluminum, and the 'VarioGear' hinge allows the screen to completely convert 180 degrees back on itself. The competitive set's Surface Book does not have a hinge that rotates completely, and to use that as a tablet the screen must be detached and turned around. Additionally, the screen can be detached to operate as a standalone tablet with its own equally beautiful WACOM-type stylus pen. The integrated keyboard looks familiar to anyone who has used a Mac Book in recent years, which isn't to say that's a bad thing.

Operating on a Windows 10 Pro system, the Book One is fast and simple to use, booting up in just 10.8 seconds (Speed worthy of the Porsche name, maybe?). With an i7 processor and 16 GB of RAM, you're unlikely to ever be impeded by processing speeds. The 512 GB steady state hard drive is perhaps a bit small for a pro-videographer, but should manage most other duties quite well. There's a 5MP camera in the lid, and a large 13.3 inch, 3200x1800 resolution screen providing great colors.

Here's a decent video review from The Verge to give you a better idea of how this computer competes.