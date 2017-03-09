Discussing Porsche's New GT3 From The Geneva Show Floor

This second film touches on the car's origins at the Porsche test facility in Flacht. With all that time spent on the track, you'd expect it to be quite good on a track, yes? This small town in Germany fits all of your stereotypes of small towns in Germany. Flacht is the sleepy town with hard working folks that focus on details and show up on time.

Speaking of details, what is this thing under the car cover at the very end of the video? It's the second time Porsche have shown it to us. Is this the new GT2? Is it a new GT3 RS? We're dying to know. The boss man with the iPad here says "Weiter geht's", which is basically the German way of saying "back to work". Interesting, to say the least.