Every Amelia Island Auction Porsche Ranked

This is a really great cross section of the Porsche market with 25 excellent lots to cross the block this Thursday and Friday. Gooding have really outdone themselves this year, hauling in some of the best Porsches from around the world. They've got the mainstays of the Porsche auction world in the form of a Carrera GT and a 959, but with a few additional racing cars and an extremely rare GT1 Strassenversion, they've really got something for every Porsche collector. One year on from the famous Seinfeld sale, Gooding is hoping to continue their reputation as the auction house to go to for all of your collector-grade Porsche needs.

While the Scottsdale auctions really kick off the sales action for the season, it's the Amelia Island sale that really brings the big guns, and helps to set auction trends for the year. If one Porsche or another sells really well at Amelia, every auction house will be scrambling to dig one up for the Monterey sales this summer. As such, we're going to be following the Porsche market with previews and post-auction wrap-ups for each of the major auctions this year. Not only will we show you each and every car for sale, we're going to be ranking them by auction house from top to bottom

The last truly great homologation-special racecar for the street, Porsche's GT1 is an extremely rare piece and they don't come up for auction often. This one does not have a pre-auction estimate, but we wouldn't be surprised if this car sold for multiple millions. Lot 042 - 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion Pre-auction estimate - No Estimate Provided #2 -

Gooding & Co

Porsche's intermediate 934/5 was essentially a 934 with some 935 components, including the mechanical fuel injection. This was the only one of 10 built that was delivered new to Europe, and it won its class at the 1979 Nurburgring 1000 Km race. Lot 056 - 1977 Porsche 934/5 Pre-auction estimate - $1,400,000 - 1,600,000 #3 -

Gooding & Co

One of just six cars built by Holbert Racing, this 924 GTR was a monster when it was running properly. The big boost engine was prone to explosion, but when it held together it won, including class victories at Daytona, Pocono, Riverside, and Watkins Glen. This is perhaps the ultimate front-engine Porsche. Lot 064 - 1981 Porsche 924 GTR Pre-auction estimate - $250,000 - 300,000 #4 -

Gooding & Co

There isn't much that hasn't been said about the Carrera GT. This one is a near-perfect example with only 900 miles on the odometer. It was purchased new by Ken Lingenfelter. You could be the person to take this car across its 1000th mile. Just make sure you're doing 205 miles per hour when it does. Lot 050 - 2005 Porsche Carrera GT Pre-auction estimate - $875,000 - 1,100,000 #5 -

Gooding & Co

Only three 959s were originally built in black, so if you want one this might be your only chance. Lot 078 - 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort Pre-auction estimate - $1,000,000 - 1,250,000 #6 - Lot 027 - 1964 Porsche 356 Carrera 2 Coupe Pre-auction estimate - $550,000 - 650,000 #7 - Lot 077 - 1962 Porsche 356 Carrera 2 Coupe Pre-auction estimate - $500,000 - 600,000 #8 - Lot 075 - 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.8L Pre-auction estimate - $1,200,000 - 1,400,000 #9 - Lot 033 - 1997 Porsche 911 Cup RSR 3.8L Pre-auction estimate - $750,000 - 950,000 #10 - Lot 082 - 1992 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Pre-auction estimate - $250,000 - 300,000 #11 - Lot 048 - 1970 Porsche 911 ST 2.2L Pre-auction estimate - $750,000 - 900,000 #12 - Lot 041 - 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Pre-auction estimate - $550,000 - 650,000 #13 - Lot 043 - 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0L Pre-auction estimate - $650,000 - 750,000 #14 - Lot 074 - 1954 Porsche 356 Pre-A "Bent Window" Cabriolet Pre-auction estimate - $250,000 - 350,000 #15 - Lot 067 - 1958 Porsche 356A Speedster Pre-auction estimate - $475,000 - 550,000 #16 - Lot 044 - 1993 Porsche 911 Turbo S Leichtbau Pre-auction estimate - $1,300,000 - 1,600,000 #17 - Lot 066 - 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 3.8L Pre-auction estimate - $175,000 - 250,000 #18 - Lot 058 - 1966 Porsche 911 2.0L Coupe Pre-auction estimate - $180,000 - 200,000 #19 - Lot 020 - 1971 Porsche 911S 2.2L Coupe Pre-auction estimate - $180,000 - 220,000 #20 - Lot 036 - 1969 Porsche 911E 2.0L Coupe Pre-auction estimate - $100,000 - 125,000 #21 - Lot 019 - 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S Pre-auction estimate - $350,000 - 400,000 #22 - Lot 014 - 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe Pre-auction estimate - $175,000 - 225,000 #23 - Lot 086 - 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo Pre-auction estimate - $300,000 - 350,000 #24 - Lot 007 - 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera Speedster Pre-auction estimate - $275,000 - 325,000 #25 - Lot 001 - 1986 Porsche 911 Carrera Pre-auction estimate - $60,000 - 80,000 For more information on each of the cars Gooding & Co are bringing to Amelia Island, click here. RM/Sotheby's Auctions RM/Sotheby's has similarly captured the Porsche audience with this year's centerpieces cribbed from a fairly inclusive Porsche collection out of Switzerland. Again there is a good mix of race cars and iconic street cars. RM is going all-in on the front-engine Porsche craze, with four of them represented here. There are even a few modern rarities among their roster. It should be a good one. #1 -

RM Sotheby's

One time Bill Devin's personal car, this Porsche special is a lightweight slow-car-fast thrillride with striking good looks. Lot 213 - 1959 Devin D Porsche Special Pre-auction estimate - $70,000 - 90,000 #2 -

RM Sotheby's

One of only 200 original RS Lightweights, this numbers matching classic is the ultimate Porsche collectible. An iconic shape and an even better driving experience, this is a Porsche that will be highly sought after come auction day. Lot 264 - 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7L Lightweight Pre-auction estimate - $800,000 - 1,000,000 #3 -

RM Sotheby's

Formula 1 and sports racing prototype technology converged in the Carrera GT street car. With gorgeous yet aggressive bodywork, and a shrieking V10 engine, the Carrera GT was an instant classic. This one in black over brown is a wonderful combination. Lot 275 - 2004 Porsche Carrera GT Pre-auction estimate - $575,000 - 650,000 #4 -

RM Sotheby's

This near-perfect example was owned originally by Chuck Stoddard, and has never been raced. Only 55 were built. Lot 262 - 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0 Pre-auction estimate - $900,000 - 1,100,000 #5 -

RM Sotheby's

This Carrera RS has only been driven 50 miles since a recent full chassis restoration. While this car does not feature its original engine, it is possibly as close to the original 1973 driving experience as you can get today. Lot 250 - 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring Pre-auction estimate - $550,000 - 650,000 #6 - Lot 283 - 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo Slant Nose Cabriolet Pre-auction estimate - $275,000 - 325,000 #7 - Lot 227 - 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Pre-auction estimate - $375,000 - 450,000 #8 - Lot 277 - 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0L Pre-auction estimate - $475,000 - 550,000 #9 - Lot 224 - 2011 Porsche 911 Speedster Pre-auction estimate - $275,000 - 350,000 #10 - Lot 279 - 1965 Porsche 911 2.0L Coupe Pre-auction estimate - $275,000 - 325,000 #11 - Lot 282 - 1988 Porsche 944 Turbo S Pre-auction estimate - $40,000 - 50,000 #12 - Lot 280 - 1994 Porsche 911 Speedster Pre-auction estimate - $120,000 - 150,000 #13 - Lot 219 - 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster Pre-auction estimate - $180,000 - 220,000 #14 - Lot 234 - 1991 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3L Pre-auction estimate - $180,000 - 220,000 #15 - Lot 286 - 1986 Porsche 944 Turbo Pre-auction estimate - $30,000 - 40,000 #16 - Lot 270 - 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S Pre-auction estimate - $400,000 - 450,000 #17 - Lot 273 - 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Pre-auction estimate - $70,000 - 90,000 #18 - Lot 211 - 1987 Porsche 924S Pre-auction estimate - $20,000 - 30,000 #19 - Lot 215 - 1988 Porsche 944 Anniversary Edition Pre-auction estimate - $30,000 - 40,000 #20 - Lot 288 - 1992 Porsche 911 America Roadster Pre-auction estimate - $100,000 - 120,000 #21 - Lot 290 - 2016 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Rennsport Reunion Edition Pre-auction estimate - $200,000 - 250,000 #22 - Lot 287 - 1968 Porsche 911 2.0L Coupe Sportomatic Pre-auction estimate - $225,000 - 275,000 For more information on each of the cars RM/Sotheby's is bringing to Amelia Island, click here. Bonhams Auctions Compared to the other two auction houses, Bonhams has a relatively disappointing collection of Porsches. Don't get us wrong, we'd be perfectly happy if this was our 12-car garage, but there aren't any racing cars, and some of the blue-chip big-dollar Porsches are missing. Still some perhaps worth bidding on, though. #1 -

Bonhams

Another black Carrera GT, this time with Terra Cotta interior. At just under 8500 miles, this is the highest mileage Carrera GT of the three being sold at auction during the Amelia Island week, meaning this could perhaps be the bargain of the trio. Some folks may be turned off by this car's comparatively high mileage (nearly 10x as many miles as the Gooding car), and bid elsewhere. Lot 117 - 2005 Porsche Carrera GT Pre-auction estimate - $600,000 - 700,000 #2 -

Bonhams

An early short-wheelbase car with a sunroof is something of a rarity, making this car a desirable lot on the weekend. According to Bonhams, only 42 cars were ordered with this expensive option. It is also fitted with a Webasto gasoline heater and tinted glass. An interesting combination of options. Someone will be getting a very cool car this weekend. Lot 122 - 1965 Porsche 911 2.0L Coupe Pre-auction estimate - $170,000 - 240,000 #3 -

Bonhams

Porsche's 3.6 liter 964 Turbo redefined the "widowmaker" 911 turbos with rear wheel drive only and 360 horsepower. This thing is a handful, and you have to drive it with respect for the fact that it could easily swipe your head off with a misplaced throttle actuation. Lot 124 - 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6L Pre-auction estimate - $180,000 - 240,000 #4 -

Bonhams

The 993 Turbo S is considered one of the most desirable Porsche models out there, and has exploded in value over the last decade. Neutralizing some of the deadliness from the 964, the 993 adopted all-wheel drive for the first time. This car features just 20,000 miles from new, and presents in near-perfect condition. The last of the aircooled turbos. Lot 157 - 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S Pre-auction estimate - $300,000 - 400,000 #5 -

Bonhams

A 356, especially an earlier model like this one, is not particularly known for being blisteringly fast. If you're going to be driving slow anyway, you may as well take in the sights, smells, and sounds of driving, and look cool doing it. An open-top vintage Porsche is the ultimate answer for a bad day. With a later 60 horsepower engine, this one has a good bit more pep than it did from the factory. Lot 177 - 1959 Porsche 356A Cabriolet Pre-auction estimate - $80,000 - 120,000 #6 - Lot 137 - 1978 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3L Pre-auction estimate - $80,000 - 120,000 #7 - Lot 182 - 1969 Porsche 912 Coupe Pre-auction estimate - $40,000 - 60,000 #8 - Lot 143 - 1973 Porsche 911S 2.4L Coupe Pre-auction estimate - $130,000 - 170,000 #9 - Lot 162 - 1964 Porsche 356C Coupe Pre-auction estimate - $70,000 - 90,000 #10 - Lot 105 - 1965 Porsche 356C Coupe Pre-auction estimate - $65,000 - 85,000 #11 - Lot 187 - 1957 Porsche 356A Coupe Pre-auction estimate - $100,000 - 120,000 #12 - Lot 166 - 2011 Porsche 911 Speedster Pre-auction estimate - $250,000 - 300,000 For more information on each of the cars Bonhams are bringing to Amelia Island, click here. Hollywood Wheels This auction house is known more for moving quantities of driver-grade classics. These are still some really great cars, but they're not quite as upscale as those found elsewhere perhaps. As a result they have a bunch of Porsche lots. Instead of ranking all of them, we've just given you a top ten. The rest are all there, just not necessarily in any kind of order. #1 -

Hollywood Wheels

This custom electric bike doesn't actually have any Porsche components to it, but the story is compelling enough to warrant its inclusion. This bike was built by Tony Griffin for his brother Bill back in 2013. Bill, 53 years old at the time, was born with Down syndrome. Tony, owner of Griffin's Service in Indiana, had spent his career restoring vintage Porsches, and younger brother Bill had always admired that work and wanted a Porsche of his own. You can read the full story here. Sadly, Bill has since passed away, and Tony is auctioning off the bike with all proceeds going directly to the Downs Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh. Bid liberally. Lot 281 - 2013-build Custom Porsche "219" Electric Bicycle Pre-auction estimate - Priceless #2 -

Hollywood Wheels

Outlaws are a hot commodity right now, and having one based on an already collectible-grade car like a T5 Roadster only serves to increase the value. We're immediately in love with this car, the color and stance are perfect. Lot 117 - 1961 Porsche 356 Roadster "Outlaw" Pre-auction estimate - $165,000 - 185,000 #3 -

Hollywood Wheels

This car is almost more valuable because of its wheel choice than the car itself. Rudge knock-off wheels were a rare wheel option for 356s and Mercedes 300SLs, and a set of wheels on their own can sometimes fetch 6-figures. Lot 128 - 1958 Porsche 356A Cabriolet W/ Rudge Wheels Pre-auction estimate - $185,000 - 250,000 #4 -

Hollywood Wheels

1972s always have a special place in our hearts, simply for the strange oil-fill door on the rear quarter panel. This one, presented in "Royal Purple (Lilac)" over black houndstooth interior is spectacular to look at. Lot 123 - 1972 Porsche 911T 2.4L Coupe Pre-auction estimate - $85,000 - 95,000 #5 -

Hollywood Wheels