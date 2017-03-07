Porsche's Geneva Press Conference In Screen Shots

I'm tired. Moreso than I've been in a while. It's after midnight here in the Pacific time zone. Perhaps it's the constant thrumming of Porsche's pre-presser music, but I can feel my eyelids getting heavier.

The music stops, and a new video picks up the slack. There's a race track, as evidenced by the quick passing red and white visual of a ripple strip paired to the roar of an unmistakably Porsche engine. The screen bounces back and forth between 'Bienvenue' and 'Wilkommen'. I briefly worry that the press event will be held entirely in German. A short film begins to play, depicting the Panamera Sport Turismo driving through desolate and empty roads. As soon as the video returns to cameras in the room, a sheet is removed from the Sport Turismo. We've seen it before.

Porsche's Oliver Blume speaks - "We don't chase volumes, we just build great cars which people desire". I like that line. It's a quality Porsche line.

Getting into the meat of the show, Blume mentions that the Sport Turismo is a car that you can take to the Nurburgring in the morning, for a blast in the the Eiffel mountains in the afternoon, and sprint home by the Autobahn in the evening.



The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is quickly introduced. Blume calls it "the most powerful luxury saloon in the world". For such an important car, he spends very little time on it.

Panamera launches over and done with, he moves on quickly to the new GT3. "We have a history of launching the most radical 911 versions here at Geneva" The leaked document from earlier today proves to be 100% true.

"The 500 horsepower engine is virtually unchanged from the Cup car"

There is a short film for the GT3 that shows a fully kitted out racing driver flipping a coin. There are two cars in his garage, both with covers on them. His Euro coin flips heads up and he takes the cover off the car that turns out to be the GT3. I'm not sure what is under that other car cover, but it sure looks interesting. The car to the right in the foreground is the GT3. Porsche is teasing some other 911 variant on the left there.

Mark Webber is introduced and says "I'm a PDK man".

