Next Generation Porsche 911 GT3 Seen In The Streets

Just a few days ago this car, alleged to be the 991.2 generation version of the famed 911 GT3, was snapped parked on the street in Germany. The photograph sure is convincing, featuring the facelifted 991.2 tail lights. It's difficult to tell for sure from this angle, but the rear quarter panel flare seems a bit larger as well. The engine lid and rear wing appear to be the same as used on the outgoing GT3, but that could be changed before any official unveiling.

The going rumor is that the new car will feature a 4-liter cribbed directly from the GT3 RS, and everyone seems to be screaming about a manual transmission, possibly the same 6-speed found in the 911R. If Porsche were to use these parts that are already in their bins, it would be a logical move forward to create an even faster GT3. Of course, @911garagepoland did not stop to take any more closeups of this car, or to see if the car featured a manual transmission, so we'll have to wait for it to officially break cover. This begs the question, however, 'Where does Porsche go from here?' How do they create an even faster GT3 RS? An even bigger engine? The addition of Hybrid power?

In the middle of last year, the first swirls of mystery around the 991.2 GT3 started to pop up as images of the car leaked into a coloring book produced by Porsche's Netherlands subsidiary.