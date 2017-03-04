Driving A Cayenne S E-Hybrid In Full Electric Mode Is An Interesting Experience

In his second video, George discusses some of the e-Hybrid's driving characteristics with his lovely dog. It might sound crazy, but it's actually adorable.

The lovely Mahogany Metallic paint on this Cayenne makes it stand out in a crowd, it's one of our favorite Porsche browns ever. We're not positive that it's a color that pairs so well with the Acid Green of the e-Hybrid accents, but we wouldn't kick it out of our garage. If you had a choice, black and white are usually the best colors for a Porsche e-Hybrid.