Did Lamborghini Fake Their Porsche-Beating Nurburgring Lap Time Video?

Now, don't get us wrong, we're not bitter about Lamborghini supposedly breaking Porsche's lap record, we're just curious why the video doesn't seem to back up their claims. More than anything, this just brings to light the fact that these alleged Nurburgring lap times are nothing more than the manufacturer beating their chest and they don't really mean anything at all to anyone. There is no regulating body to determine the validity of the claims that each manufacturer makes (Porsche included!), and nobody on hand at the track to determine that the cars are indeed production specification. It's possible that Lamborghini could have been running non-standard stickier tires, or perhaps they had the software engineers on hand to pump up the engine mapping for more power than the car will actually have in dealerships. We're not making claims that Lamborghini, or anyone else for that matter, actually commit these quasi-fraudulent acts, but we're not saying that they don't. Remember, race fuel can't melt steel beams!

When are we, as an automotive culture, going to agree that these lap times don't really mean anything, that they don't affect how a car drives on the street?