Uncovering Dusty Porsches With Tom Cotter

An older episode, this one Episode 4, uncovers a group of sports cars, including a couple old Porsches, a pair of 356Cs, including this beautifully patinated 356 Coupe. There are cars like this all over the place, you just have to dig them out of their tombs.

If you're a fanatic about vintage cars like I am, you should instantly subscribe to this show and watch every episode. The great thing about coming to a show after they've already produced a bunch of episodes is that you can binge-watch the whole series. These are short episodes, and you could blaze through this show in a day if you were ambitious about it.