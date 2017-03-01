Porsche Will Show New Panamera Sport Turismo Wagon At Geneva

The continued expansion of the Panamera lineup will surely help Porsche with their sales goals as they get ever loftier. The newly official Panamera Sport Turismo five-door wagon will be shown at the Geneva Motor Show later this month in five different flavors at launch. If you'd like to get your own Sport Turismo, you can order one up in Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4S Diesel (ROW markets only), Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, and Panamera Turbo iterations. No matter the level of speed you want to hitch up your wagon to, there's a Pana ST to fit your desires. The new Sport Turismo is identical to the current Panamera from the B-pillar forward, but things get interesting in the back seat (no, this isn't high school anymore...). With a new back seat, the Sport Turismo has been transformed from a 2+2 Grand Tourer to a full five-seat model with three wide-seating in the rear (though you can still option a two-rear-seat configuration if so desired). On the outside of the car, Porsche has extended the roof line backward, and created a very pronounced shoulder, and elongated the side window line. At the back end, the roof drops away less dramatically than the window line, giving the car a distinctive 'D-pillar', giving this wagon a more coupe-like profile.

Porsche

The raised roof line of the Sport Turismo allows for a more comfortable rear seat experience, with more head room, and an easier entry and exit for rearward passengers. The luggage compartment is the big benefit here, though, with a wide opening tailgate and a low loading edge height (just 24.7 inches). The rear compartment has a capacity of 18.4 cubic feet (Cut down to 15 cubic feet in the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo). With the rear seats folded flat, the Sport Turismo gains about 1.8 cubic feet over the sedan, up to 49 cubic feet total (45.7 cu.ft. in the E-Hybrid). The backs of the rear seats can be folded down together or individually (in a 40:20:40 split) and can be controlled remotely by switches in the luggage compartment. A luggage compartment management system is available as an option for the Panamera Sport Turismo models, which includes two load floor integrated rails, four tie-down points, and a luggage compartment partition net. At the very back of the roofline is a brand new adaptive aerodynamic spoiler, which has three different angles of attack depending upon speed. In normal driving, the "aerodynamic guide element" will stay in a retracted position (negative seven degrees angle) to optimize fuel economy. When you move the car to Sport or Sport Plus modes, the wing will activate at 55 miles per hour to the "Performance Position" with a 1-degree angle for a claimed 110 pounds of downforce on the rear axle. If the car determines that the Performance Position should be activated, and the sunroof is open, the spoiler will increase to 26 degrees in an effort to reduce wind noise and buffeting.

Porsche