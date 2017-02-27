Porsche's Exclusive Department Will Do Almost Anything You Want

There is hardly a choice more personal than the car you drive. It can say a lot about the person you are, and certainly makes a big first impression with everyone you'll ever meet. You spend a lot of time in your car, using it every day to get where you need to go, and the details matter. Paint colors, interior colors, stitches on the leather, wood trim, it all adds up to the exact car you want, and the facade you want to present to the world. You are your car, and your car is you. Why not spring for the options to make it your own?

Porsche Exclusive is a really fun and interesting section of the company that has been running for decades, often called the "Sunderwunsch" or Special Wishes program. If you've ever heard someone describe their car as "Paint to Sample", it's gone through the Exclusive department. But that's not all they do. They'll work out any number of ridiculously specific miniscule options you like, from deviated color stitching on the seats to a leather-wrapped interior light panel on the windshield header. While these options are usually quite pricey, the process is pretty much customized specifically to your desires, and that's always going to be expensive.

Check out this video that Porsche published today, showing off some of the options that they're happy to prepare for you. There are some gorgeous options in here. We don't know about you, but we're absolutely in love with the blue color on the Panamera in this video.