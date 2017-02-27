KBB Calls Porsche's 718 "The Finest Sportscar On The Market"

Fortunately, we agree with Kelley Blue Book's review of the 718 Boxster and Cayman, as they are truly among the best sports cars ever to grace the market. Certainly Porsche's mid-engine platform is responsible for the best engineered and most fun to drive cars we've ever even set eyes upon, and they look pretty great, too. While we prefer the open-air experience of the Boxster to its fixed top twin, they've both got performance and style in spades. It's easy to see why KBB likes these cars so much. They're just so damn good.

The new turbocharged flat four engines take a little bit of the edge off the knife of the Boxster/Cayman engine note, but every other aspect of the cars have been improved with the new generation, from the steering to the chassis to something as simple as an engine mount. The engineers at Porsche have really kicked this car into the future with near-perfect on-road manners. It's so brilliant to drive, regardless of setup and options. While the cars tested in this video are quite high-spec, we actually prefer the bottom-of-the-price-sheet cars with no bells and whistles. A 2-liter non-S car with a stick and no options is quite alright for us, thanks.

We've shouted up and down the block before that the new engine doesn't sound as good as the old flat six, but we're also happy to shout to anyone who will listen that this is still the greatest sports car on the market. It's versatile and useable on an everyday kind of basis, you can go anywhere in one of these cars, whether it be a trip to the office every morning, or a cross-country road trip with your best friend. If you've considered any other sports car, make sure you test drive one of these before pulling the trigger on anything more expensive. You won't regret it.