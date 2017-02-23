Porsche Debuts E-Hybrid Version Of The Panamera Turbo S

Porsche is unveiling yet another version of the new Panamera, this time with chart-topping power output and plug-in hybrid electric power. The Panamera Turbo S has always been among the fastest super sedans, and this time it's even faster. Moving up from the already successful Panamera E-Hybrid's hybrid V6, this new car with a mouthful of a name is the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, featuring the Panamera Turbo's Audi-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. It should provide plenty of effortless power for luxury super sedan buyers. Interestingly, this drivetrain combination will also be available in the 'Executive' long wheelbase version (which comes with rear wheel steering as standard).

It's clear that Porsche has dedicated their future to electric and hybrid power adders, as this seems to just be the opening salvo of trickle-down 918 Spyder hybrid performance technology in an ongoing performance war. Where the luxury performance sedan market has been a relatively equal playing field among the Panamera and its competition from BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Bentley, and even Tesla, Porsche might have dropped the bomb with this car's launch. They're bringing hypercar performance to a sedan because they can.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid combines a 136 horsepower electric motor with the 550 horsepower twin turbo V8. Combined, Porsche quotes 680 total horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, providing motivation to all four wheels shifted through an 8-speed PDK transmission. This big beast will now sprint up to sixty in just 3.4 seconds and accelerates on to a top speed of 193 miles per hour. It'll do all of this while riding on standard air suspension to maintain a perfect balance between comfort and sportiness. Also standard equipment; active aerodynamic devices, carbon ceramic brakes, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, Power Steering Plus, and 21" 911 Turbo Design wheels.

This Panamera is said to provide up to 30 miles of drive only using the electric motor for emissions-free motoring. With Porsche's optional on-board speed charging device the battery can be charged to full capacity from noting in as little as 2.4 hours. As has been possible for a while, you can keep track of the charging process via the Porsche Connect app on your smartphone or Apple watch. For the first time, however, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is fitted with an auxiliary HVAC system to heat or cool the interior even during charging.

The new flagship Panamera will see European showrooms in July 2017, with other markets to follow in the second half of 2017. The hybrid super sedan, as mentioned before, will make its world première at the Geneva Motor Show, running from March 7 - 19. As delivered in Germany, the standard Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will start at 185,736 Euro, while the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive will start at 199,183 Euro. If you want your name on the list to receive a mega-powerful hybrid that will haul you and three of your friends in comfort, call your Porsche dealer right now.