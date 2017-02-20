Porsche Shows Their Daytona 24 Experience From Three Different Perspectives

In an interesting twist on the traditional Porsche race recap video, they've actually released a series of 13 videos packed with action from the Daytona 24 hour race last month. Each video is better than the last, and at just about a minute each, they all deserve a watch. The first video below explains basically what we've just explained, with a bit more added drama and gravitas. The sound of the engines, the roar of the gathered crowds, the announcers shouting over the loudspeakers, the general feel of the Daytona 24 is perfectly captured. From there, you can "choose your perspective" on the race from one of three consciousnesses, one following the new mid-engine 911 RSR's trek through the race, one following the Porsche team from drivers to pit workers, and a third showing how Porsche brand ambassador, former MLB pitcher, and newly minted racing driver, CJ Wilson enjoyed the whole race.