Porsche Shows Their Daytona 24 Experience From Three Different Perspectives

How The Race Was Run From The Perspective Of The Team, The Car, And CJ Wilson

By Bradley Brownell

In an interesting twist on the traditional Porsche race recap video, they've actually released a series of 13 videos packed with action from the Daytona 24 hour race last month. Each video is better than the last, and at just about a minute each, they all deserve a watch. The first video below explains basically what we've just explained, with a bit more added drama and gravitas. The sound of the engines, the roar of the gathered crowds, the announcers shouting over the loudspeakers, the general feel of the Daytona 24 is perfectly captured. From there, you can "choose your perspective" on the race from one of three consciousnesses, one following the new mid-engine 911 RSR's trek through the race, one following the Porsche team from drivers to pit workers, and a third showing how Porsche brand ambassador, former MLB pitcher, and newly minted racing driver, CJ Wilson enjoyed the whole race. 

The Team -

The drivers get all the glory, but the Porsche motorsport team is a well-oiled machine from start to finish. The team has to pay intense attention to details through a 'marathon' of inch-perfection. Check out their endurance.

Part 1 - The Start

Part 2 - The Overnight

Part 3 - The Morning

Part 4 - The Finish

The Car -

With a great start to Porsche's new 911 RSR campaign, the 911 RSR fought from the very first moment. The new car, with a new layout and a new engine, as well as a couple new drivers, persevered through the long 24 hour race to take second in class. Perseverance, from the perspective of the car. A unique way to view the race, for sure. 

Part 1 - The Start

Part 2 - The Overnight

Part 3 - The Morning

Part 4 - The Finish  

The Brand Ambassador -

CJ Wilson has had 16 years of pitching baseballs in the big leagues, but with this new race he's thrust into a new trial by fire. CJ is starting his journey toward becoming a professional racing driver, and will begin that career as a GT3 Cup participant in the 2017 season which begins at Sebring next month. He spent the 24 hours of Daytona trying to learn from the best Porsche drivers on the planet, absorbing each and every aspect he possibly could. Will he make it here one day? That's the goal.

Part 1 - The Start

Part 2 - The Overnight

Part 3 - The Morning

Part 4 - The Finish

Porsche may not have won the race, but they've made an excellent start in the effort toward winning the war. Did you make it through all of the videos? Which was your favorite?

