Porsche Launches New Efforts In Growing Taiwan Market

“During the last ten years, Porsche in Taiwan with UMT as our trusted partner expanded the sales volume from around 200 cars up to more than 3,000 cars a year. This highlights the remarkable success of Porsche in Taiwan and the considerable potential we see in this market. The foundation of a Joint Venture is the next logical step in further expanding our presence. The sales region Asia, Africa and Middle East has grown up to a significant area for Porsche. In 2016, more than 90.000 cars were delivered to customers. This means an increase of six percent compared to the past year.