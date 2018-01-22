Watch This Brief History of Porsche's PDK Gearbox

Despite significant performance improvements to automatics in the past couple of decades, the manual transmission is still the weapon of choice for car enthusiasts, but most will make an exception for one specific auto-shifting gearbox—the Porsche PDK. Known for its seamless and lightning-quick shifts, the PDK is revered as the gold standard by which all dual-clutch transmissions should be measured.

So what does "PDK" actually stand for? Porsche got so tired of people asking this question that it made and uploaded a short video on Youtube to answer this question and give a brief history of its famous transmission. The acronym stands for "Porsche Doppelkupplungsgetriebe," one of those silly German conjoined nouns that basically translates to "Porsche double-clutch transmission."