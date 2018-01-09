Listen to this 1967 Porsche 910 Clear its Throat on an Italian Track

There's little question that the Porsche flat-six family contains some of, if not the best sounding six-cylinder engines ever made. A snarling V-8 might scratch the itch for many a classic car lover, but subtracting two cylinders can also yield some great results.

This video by automotive audiophile 19Bozzy92 of a Porsche 910 at an Italian race track is a great example of how wonderful these naturally-aspirated engines can sound. Idling produces a lovely burble, accelerating emits a monstrous howl, and letting off the throttle reminds us a lot of the Lancia Stratos' legendary exhaust note. Our favorite sounds are the violent downshifts, which are a perfect complement to the 910's squeaky race brakes.

This event took place at the Vernasca Silver Flag, which Petrolicious describes as the Goodwood hillclimb of Italy. While the main event reenacts the famous hillclimb of the 1950s through the early '70s, there's also a track portion where vintage race cars stretch their legs on the Autodromo Riccardo Piletti circuit. A few classic Ferraris and a Jaguar D-Type can be seen here puttering around the track, but the 910 barrels past them with ease.

That's partially because the Porsche 910 (also called the Carrera 10) is a heck of a race car. It has embarrassed much more powerful Ford GT40s and factory 910s placed first, second, and third in the 6 Hours of Nürburgring (then Nürburgring 1000 km) in 1967. Based on the 906, this car features a 2-liter flat-six making 200 horsepower and weighs about 1,268 pounds.

While its racing days are far behind it, the Porsche 910 still looks at home on the track.