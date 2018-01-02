Porsche Opens Its 100th Dealership in China
In addition to the new Guangzhou facility, a sixth Porsche Experience Center will also open in Shanghai this spring.
Porsche has reached a significant milestone in its largest market, China, opening its 100th sales location in the populous nation. Located in a luxury shopping mall in the city of Guangzhou, the company's latest "Porsche Studio" aims to introduce well-to-do Chinese citizens to the Porsche brand with both physical and virtual displays.
Measuring 4,951 square feet, the Guangzhou showroom lets customers see, sit in, and virtually customize Porsches from all five of the German automaker's product lines.
According to Porsche Sales and Marketing exec Detlev von Platen, "In recent years, China has become Porsche's largest single market. Our four-door sports cars are especially popular in Asia but demand for our two-seater models is also increasing rapidly," citing more than 5,100 Boxster and Cayman models sold in China in the first three quarters of last year.
In addition to the new Guangzhou store, a sixth Porsche Experience Center will also open in Shanghai this spring. Just as a reference, the other five are located in Atlanta, Georgia, and Los Angeles as well as Germany, Silverstone in the U.K. and France's Le Mans. Featuring a race track and off-road course, Porsche's Experience Centers let prospective buyers experience its cars firsthand, hence the name.
"Although we live in a digital age, the ability to offer a true driving experience has not lost any of its significance for Porsche", says von Platen. "Our experience centers in Europe and America are an important part of our sales landscape. Opening another site in Asia is a logical step given the increasing importance of this market region."
- RELATEDPorsche Unveils Five Macans With Classic Racing LiveriesIncluding Martini, Rothman's, and the treasured Pink Pig.READ NOW
- RELATEDThieves Attempt Smash-and-Grab Burglary of Porsche Dealership, Damage $210,000 911 TurboThe key word is "attempt" here.READ NOW
- RELATEDFaraday Future Boss Jia Yueting Refuses to Return to China Despite Orders from RegulatorsHe reportedly wants to continue raising money for Faraday.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Surface Coated Brakes Make Debut on Cayenne TurboThe tungsten carbide surface gives the brakes a mirror-like finish that never fades away.READ NOW
- RELATEDThree Years After Buying Car, Tesla and Porsche Owners HappiestSurvey by Consumer Reports measures customer satisfaction, with Acura placing at the bottom of the rankings.READ NOW