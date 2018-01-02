Porsche Opens Its 100th Dealership in China

Porsche has reached a significant milestone in its largest market, China, opening its 100th sales location in the populous nation. Located in a luxury shopping mall in the city of Guangzhou, the company's latest "Porsche Studio" aims to introduce well-to-do Chinese citizens to the Porsche brand with both physical and virtual displays.

Measuring 4,951 square feet, the Guangzhou showroom lets customers see, sit in, and virtually customize Porsches from all five of the German automaker's product lines.

According to Porsche Sales and Marketing exec Detlev von Platen, "In recent years, China has become Porsche's largest single market. Our four-door sports cars are especially popular in Asia but demand for our two-seater models is also increasing rapidly," citing more than 5,100 Boxster and Cayman models sold in China in the first three quarters of last year.