This 1987 Porsche 911 was Rebuilt as a Tribute to the Legendary Carrera RS 2.7

To many Porsche aficionados, the 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was the best 911 ever built. It was the first street-legal 911 race car available to the public, and all 500 initial units were sold out at the 1972 Paris Auto Show. Its iconic "ducktail" spoiler, classic 911 looks, and "Carrera" badges on the sides still hold up today, and purchasing an actual one will cost you a pretty penny.

If you don't have more than half a million dollars to shell out for the real thing, this 1987 911 Carrera Coupe tribute car on Bring a Trailer makes for an adequate substitute and costs less than $100,000. After it was purchased by the seller in 2012, the car was stripped to its chassis and restored to 1973 European specifications.

This Carrera RS tribute gets 1970s-era bodywork including new bumpers, trim pieces, lights, and of course, a ducktail spoiler. The 911's grey exterior was repainted in Gulf Blue, complete with black "Carrera" decals on the side. A classic 3.2-liter flat-six has been dropped in, mated to a new 5-speed manual transaxle.