This Futuristic House Was Built Around A Vintage Porsche

Occasionally when scrolling through real estate listings you'll see a house with a cool car in the driveway to help the listing garner a bit more attention than it normally would. A friend of mine loaned his old 912 to a neighbor who was selling his house for that exact reason. In the case of this "stand alone penthouse" in Glen Osmond, South Australia, the car in the garage was the impetus for the original design of the place back in 2012. This open floor plan home is, admittedly, a small home, but the garage is front and center in the entrance of the home, and in a pinch can be converted into another room. When talking to the architect, the original owner wanted to build the design around her vintage 356.

realestate.com.au

The home has no doors, and the exterior walls on either end of the pillbox home are composed of giant, though simple, curves. If you're a fan of modern architecture, you'll adore this home. Floor to ceiling glass and white everywhere, we're afraid this home would be limited to neat freaks only. It would certainly be difficult to do any wrenching on your 356 in this particular garage without getting the floor, walls, and potentially the ceiling. Frankly we're not sure how the floor stays clean anyway, considering a 356s propensity to mark its territory in oil.

realestate.com.au

The current owner of the home purchased it in 2014 because they were fanatics for the Star Wars films, and figured the house would fit right in within the Star Wars extended universe. Whether you're an South Australian car fan, a Star Wars fan, or an architecture fan, this "Skypad" might be the one you need to buy. With a price falling somewhere around 800,000 Australian dollars, which equates to around $630,000 in US money, we think that while its a lot of money, it's a truly stunning 356-inspired home for the cash outlay. Maybe you want a vacation home? This could be yours. Just beware that it's really difficult to find a 356 in the land down under. For much more information and photos of the home, visit the full listing here.