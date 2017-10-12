Porsche's Fourth Issue Of 9:11 Magazine Impresses With Its Beauty

This is the fourth issue of Porsche's video magazine called 9:11, and it features five separate segments focusing on the theme "Two Worlds". The first segment, and longest, follows a Porsche fanatic airline pilot in Iceland who is a member of the farthest north Porsche owners club. In the second chapter we see the brief yet full history of the 911 GT3 R Hybrid that raced a few years ago to great success. Third we are treated to a discussion of Bertolt Meyer and his bionic hand, a masterpiece of scientific advancement. In the fourth section of the video, the Lego Technic Porsche 991-generation GT3 RS version meets its full-scale Porsche-built sibling in a comparison of design between the model and the real thing. The video closes on a gorgeous computer rendered Porsche 964 Carrera RS that we've featured before.

This perhaps isn't the greatest issue of 9:11 to date, but it's certainly one you don't want to miss. Aspirational and inspirational as per usual, this video comes in at the traditional 9 minutes and 11 seconds of content, right where it was intended to. It's a small part of your day, and well worth taking the time to click the big red play button.

Good god, the scenery in Iceland is gorgeous, isn't it?