Learn To Drive A Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS With Richard Meaden

This 911 was lent to Motor Sport by AutoFarm, a vintage car sales lot in the UK with a wide range of expensive and rare cars like this one. When your hands are wrapped around the steering wheel of a potentially million dollar car, you've really got to trust that you know what you're doing. Meaden has driven just about everything to have ever been built, and he's developed something of a reputation as a stellar driver. As such, he is fully qualified to teach you how to get the most from your long hood 911 driving experience. Heed these words carefully and you'll be competent in, well, not 'no time', but eventually.

Even if you don't own a 911 Carrera RS 2.7 - as we surely do not - you'll get a good amount of enjoyment simply from watching 'ol Dickie driving this vintage beauty like it owed him. He's aggressive, but not too aggressive. He's deliberate, but makes sure to keep inputs smooth. He's confident, but not overconfident. He gets the ingredients to proper 911 wringing just right.​​​​