Learn To Drive A Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS With Richard Meaden
Porsche 911s, especially vintage ones with a motorsport slant, are famous for being a bit of an enigma to drive quickly. In point of fact, you can never really be a quick 911 driver until you've spent a significant amount of time in the driver's seat getting a feel for the proper level of aggression required. When the track is wide open and you've got a well worn pair of Alpinestars on, what's the best way to get the most out of your 911. Thanks to Motor Sport magazine and their YouTube channel, Dickie Meaden is more than happy to go for a waltz around the track to give you a good impression of how to make it work.
This 911 was lent to Motor Sport by AutoFarm, a vintage car sales lot in the UK with a wide range of expensive and rare cars like this one. When your hands are wrapped around the steering wheel of a potentially million dollar car, you've really got to trust that you know what you're doing. Meaden has driven just about everything to have ever been built, and he's developed something of a reputation as a stellar driver. As such, he is fully qualified to teach you how to get the most from your long hood 911 driving experience. Heed these words carefully and you'll be competent in, well, not 'no time', but eventually.
Even if you don't own a 911 Carrera RS 2.7 - as we surely do not - you'll get a good amount of enjoyment simply from watching 'ol Dickie driving this vintage beauty like it owed him. He's aggressive, but not too aggressive. He's deliberate, but makes sure to keep inputs smooth. He's confident, but not overconfident. He gets the ingredients to proper 911 wringing just right.
- RELATEDWatch This 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS Get Disassembled In MinutesThis timelapse of a Porsche being torn apart is the best way to start your FridayREAD NOW
- RELATEDWingless, No-Cost 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package LeakedPorsche goes against its business strategy of charging more for less with this free option for the 911 GT3.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Porsche 911 GT2 Sold for Over $1 millionEnthusiast love for air-cooled Porsches keeps climbing.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Hints at Future 'Purist' Models Like the 911 R for True EnthusiastsBut these would not be limited editions the way the 911 R wasREAD NOW
- RELATEDThis Mini-Doc Follows Rothsport Racing's Porsche 911 Rally Team In Mexico, And You Need To Watch It Right NowThe NORRA Mexican 1000 race is a grueling and difficult race, and nobody expected a pair of rear-wheel drive 964s to finish, let alone place on the podium.READ NOW